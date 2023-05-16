As a rule of thumb it’s probably a good idea to thank all the mothers in your life on Mother’s Day, but at the very least, you should probably thank the mother(s) of your own children. Chris Pratt landed himself in the Instagram doghouse with moms and fans of Anna Faris in general after omitting his ex-wife from his Mother’s Day post in rather awkward fashion.

In the post, Pratt thanks Katherine Schwarzenegger (his current wife, with whom he’s had two daughters), Kathy Pratt (his mom), and Maria Shriver (his mother-in-law)… notice anyone missing? So did everyone who saw the post on Instagram. Numerous commenters quickly pointed out that Pratt didn’t wish a Happy Mother’s Day to his ex-wife Anna Faris, the mother of his oldest child Jack.

In Pratt’s defense, he did throw in, “And to all of the other moms in my life, I’m so grateful for all you do” but that didn’t go far enough for many Instagram-ers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt)

The post is unsurprisingly dividing social media, with some fans rushing to Pratt’s defense and others saying the omission is glaring.

One comment read, “The most uncontroversial post ever, and people are still finding a way to ruin it. Great pic. Happy for you.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Another in that vein said “All of those people making comments about Chris’s ex wife, she never made a father’s day post about him after they broke up either. Double standards and making him a villain over nothing. If it’s your ex partner you shouldn’t have to include them in anything unless you see fit. I’d do the same.”

But on Team Faris, there were many comments along the lines of “How about your ex wife? She is still the mother to your child with her.”

Another user said “I literally wished my exs wife a happy mother’s day today. Like why wouldn’t you if you have kids in a blended family? Everyone saying I wouldn’t wish my ex a happy ___ yall are toxic asf.”

Who would have thought that being a guardian of the galaxy is far less treacherous territory than making a mother’s day post?