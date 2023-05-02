Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Chris Pratt has made a name for himself as an actor, especially for starring in major films such as Zero Dark Thirty, Parks and Recreation, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Infinity War, and Jurassic World. With Pratt’s memorable performances on the big screens, have you ever wondered how the action star lives? Well, wonder no more. Let’s check out Chris Pratt’s $4.75 million former home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Back in 2014, around the same time Pratt turned heads for starring in Guardians of the Galaxy, he and his wife Anna Faris acquired a 4,710-square-foot home in Hollywood Hills. The purchase made the Guardians of the Galaxy star shell out $3.3 million, taking the property off the hands of Michael Rapino, the CEO of Live Entertainment Nation.

Unfortunately, after the couple’s divorce, Pratt and Faris would eventually list the Hollywood Hills home in the market for nearly $5 million. Two years later, the couple successfully sold the home by settling for a $4.75 million sale. Here are some photos of Chris Pratt’s $4.75 million former home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Pratt’s $4.75 million mansion includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Furthermore, the Hollywood Hills home features a spacious living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area, an office, a wet bar, and a master bedroom with a balcony, fireplace, and a modern bathroom with a spa-like bath.

Outside the home, Pratt probably didn’t have any problems getting some sunlight with his family. The property’s backyard includes a swimming pool, an outdoor patio, and a pavilion with a massage chair and gym equipment.

Given Pratt’s rise to stardom, it isn’t a surprise that he can afford to live lavishly. In fact, in 2018 alone, Pratt earned $10 million for his starring role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pratt has a net worth of around $80 million. However, that figure is expected to rise. Reports are speculating that Pratt will be paid up to $20 million for starring in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Aside from his acting career, Pratt also earns a lot of money from various endorsement deals.