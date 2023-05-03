Fans are getting ready to check out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 this weekend, and as someone who has been lucky enough to have seen it already, I know that it drops a huge tease at the end of the film regarding one Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt).

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ahead

The ending of Vol. 3 sees Peter disband the Guardians of the Galaxy — at least as we’ve known them since their introduction in the 2014 film. Everyone goes their own way, and Peter returns to Earth to find his grandfather. He’s successful in that quest and he readjusts to a normal life in suburban America (the two extensively discuss lawnmowing). The post-credits scene, however, goes one step further and throws a title card up saying “The legendary Star-Lord will return.”

Now, we’ve seen those types of title cards before — most MCU films feature them these days — but it’s interesting in the case of Peter Quill because of recent comments made by Pratt. Saying that his character will return would indicate that he’s set to return at some point, whether it’s in a James Gunn-less Guardians of the Galaxy film or an Avengers-sized team-up film, but speaking to Toatl Film, Pratt didn’t sound quite as sure.

“It would be strange to continue Peter’s story without James [Gunn],” said Pratt. “He’s done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity. He writes it, he directs it, he dreams up the music, it’s his imagination on screen. So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he’s done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He continued by saying, “I don’t want to be cynical in the approach and if that’s the case, I just wouldn’t do it at all. So maybe down the road if something makes sense I would do it but it would really have to check a lot of the right boxes.”

With comments like those, it seems like Pratt may be holding out for something special in the case of a Peter Quill return. Now, it’s entirely possible that these comments were made for a pre-release crowd that has no idea what the post-credits scene teases, but either way, it could be a bit before seeing Chris Pratt back in the MCU regardless.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.