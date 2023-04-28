Before becoming one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, Chris Pratt had a different kind of audition in mind. The 43-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor recently confessed that he once auditioned at a male strip club in Edmonds, Washington when he was 18 years old, Fox News shares.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Pratt revealed that his audition took place in the middle of the day at a club called Mr. Paddywack’s. “It was in the middle of the day, and the place was nasty,” he recalled.

Chris Pratt even revealed the song he chose for his audition: Pony by Ginuwine, but he admitted it was “way too slow” for a strip club audition.

Despite his best efforts, the Guardians of the Galaxy star said he was dancing awkwardly for only one guy during the audition. “I walked out and the guy was like, ‘yeah, you should come back and work here,'” he said.

Although he considered taking the job once he saw another male dancer in the parking lot with a “mid-80s Toyota Tercel,” Pratt ultimately decided against it. “He’s got a pretty sick car…maybe I ought to come back,” he joked.

Pratt went on to become a successful actor, with roles in major films such as Jurassic World, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy. He is set to reprise his role as Star-Lord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Despite his success, Pratt remains humble and open about his past experiences, including his unexpected audition at Mr. Paddywack’s. His honesty and humor have endeared him to fans around the world.