With the trilogy-closing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on the horizon, star Chris Pratt has been looking back at the franchise that arguably brought him to new heights in 2014.

The Guardians of the Galaxy has been one of the MCU’s finest franchises and the first two installments have grossed over $1.5 billion globally at the box office. The Guardians even got their own Holiday Special last year and have crossed over into numerous other projects from Avengers: Infinity War to Thor: Love and Thunder.

But it wasn’t always supposed to be like that — and Pratt remembers. Speaking to Fandango, Pratt spoke about the skepticism that some pundits went into Guardians of the Galaxy with, “I’m not a vindictive person…but I happened to have in my notes file several press clippings saved from the first movie when everyone predicted that Guardians of the Galaxy was going to be Marvel’s first flop,” said Pratt.

He continued and spoke about an impassioned speech he gave on the last day of filming on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: “That was the consensus critically. Everyone was saying all of these negative things. At the time, we were insecure and nervous about the prospects….they’re saying it’s a title no one has never heard of, we don’t have any A-list stars, [it will be] Marvel’s first failure. I remember all of that.”

As fate would have it, the film was a rousing success and propelled the likes of Pratt into the A-list stars the skeptics wished for. Pratt will likely be atop the box office in two straight months as The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters this week and then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming next month.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will once again bring the band back together for perhaps their final adventure. Peter Quill (Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) are all set to return. Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock — who was teased at the end of the previous film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released on May 5.