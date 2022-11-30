Published November 30, 2022

Chris Pratt is an American actor who is well known for his role as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He first rose to prominence for his performance as Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation. He then had various supporting roles in projects such as Jennifer’s Body, Moneyball, and The Five-Year Engagement. His true Hollywood breakthrough was when he was cast as Star-Lord in the MCU. As of this writing, he has played Peter Quill seven times now. Aside from his superhero character, he has also appeared in various big-time franchises such as Jurassic World and The Lego Movie, with The Super Mario Bros. Movie coming up next. In this article, however, we will be talking about Chris Pratt’s net worth in 2022.

Net Worth $80 million Age 43 Salary $10 million (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) Sponsors Jackery USA, Travis Mathew, Swans Island Co., Chevrolet, Amazon Profession Actor

Chris Pratt’snet worth in 2022 (estimate): $80 million

Chris Pratt’s net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $80 million. This is agreed upon by multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth .

Let us learn more about how he got his start and how he worked his way up to be one of Hollywood’s most marquee names today.

Christopher Michael Pratt was born on June 21, 1979, in Virginia, Minnesota. His mother worked at a Safeway supermarket, while his father was in the mining industry but later worked in the house remodeling business. Unfortunately, his father died in 2014 because of multiple sclerosis.

When he was 7 years old, their family moved to Lake Stevens, Washington, where he attended high school at Lake Stevens High School. He then participated in sports such as wrestling and shot put. He graduated in 1997.

After high school, he attended community college but dropped out midway through the first semester. He later worked as a discount ticket salesman and daytime stripper. Chris Pratt ended up homeless in Maui, Hawaii, and slept in a van and a tent on the beach.

“It’s a pretty awesome place to be homeless,” he told The Independent . “We just drank and smoked weed and worked minimal hours, just enough to cover gas, food, and fishing supplies.”

During that time, he also worked at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., where he waited on actress Rae Dawn Chong. Chong was preparing for her directorial debut and Chris Pratt managed to get her to give him a shot. Although Chong’s movie, Cursed Part III, was never released, that allowed Pratt to realize that acting was his calling.

Chris Pratt got his first main role in television in the teen drama series Everwood, where he played the character of Harold Brighton “Bright” Abbott. Everwood lasted for four seasons and he appeared in 89 episodes.

In 2008, he appeared in the action movie Wanted alongside James McAvoy and Angelina Jolie. The following year, he was cast in the sitcom Parks and Recreation for the role of Andy Dwyer. He was initially supposed to be a guest character, but the producers liked Chris Pratt so much that he was promoted to a series regular.

He appeared in all seven seasons of the show and this proved to be his breakthrough role. He even joined the cast in their 2020 special episode during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2011, he appeared in the baseball drama film Moneyball. Chris Pratt lost 30 pounds to get the role, and this was his first true dramatic role as he was previously typecast as a youthful and immature character.

He gained the weight back for the romantic comedy film 10 years but lost it again to portray a Navy SEAL in the movie Zero Dark Thirty. He then co-starred with veteran actor Joaquin Phoenix in the sci-fi romance movie Her.

In 2014, Chris Pratt joined major franchises as their lead actor: First, he played the role of Emmet Brickowski in The Lego Movie and it grossed over $469.1 million. Second, he was cast as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, which grossed around $773.3 million.

The following year, Chris Pratt was cast as Owen Grady in Jurassic World, the fourth installment of the Jurrasic Park franchise. The movie grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide and spawned two more installments: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Jurassic World: Dominion .

Chris Pratt was cast as Joshua Faraday in the remake of the 1960 Western film, The Magnificent Seven. He joined the ensemble cast of Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio, Peter Sarsgaard, Haley Bennett, and Denzel Washington. In the same year, he joined Jennifer Lawrence in the sci-fi romance film Passengers.

He reprised his role as Emmet Brickowski in Emmet’s Holiday Party (2018) and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019). Chris Pratt then co-starred with his fellow Avenger Tom Holland in the Disney animated movie Onward.

Chris Pratt is now set to lend his voice to two famous animated characters. First, he was cast in the Super Mario Bros. Movie as Mario, which will be released on April 7, 2023. Second, he will voice the cat who hates Mondays, Garfield, in the upcoming 2024 movie of the same name.

As for his role as Star-Lord, he has reprised his role in the following films: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder. He also played the role in the recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and will be back as Peter Quill in the third install of the Guardians franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Right now, Chris Pratt is one of the higher-paid actors in Hollywood. However, his story shows that he really had to climb up the ladder. Although his Parks and Rec salary is unknown, he surely still benefits from it to this day because of royalties and the unending support for the series.

Also, in his first rodeo as Star-Lord, Pratt was paid $1.5 million. In Avengers: Infinity War, however, he was paid $5 million in much smaller role compared to him leading his own movie. In 2017, he was ranked No. 23 on their list of the World’s Highest-Paid Actors .

Aside from his top-notch earnings and A-list projects, Chris Pratt is also active in various charities. In 2015, he and then-wife Anna Faris donated $1 million to a charity that provides eyeglasses to underprivileged children.

In 2016, he donated $500,000 to a teen center in his hometown of Lake Stevens, and the center was named in the memory of his father. In 2021, he donated $20,000 as part of a fundraiser to raise $650,000 to fight food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Pratt has clearly established himself as one of Hollywood’s greats today He continues to produce projects that are dear to his heart. As for Star-Lord, the expectation is the third Guardians film will wrap up their MCU story as James Gunn moves on to help lead DC, but you never know what the future may hold.

With all of that being said, were you surprised about Chris Pratt’s net worth in 2022?