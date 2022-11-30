Published November 30, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

The new Super Mario Bros Movie trailer gives us our first look at Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong, while also giving us more Mario, Toad, Luigi, and Bowser.

As announced yesterday, today’s Nintendo Direct gave us a new Super Mario Bros Movie trailer. The Nintendo Direct started off with Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri introducing us to the voices behind Princess Peach and Donkey Kong. Anya Taylor-Joy, Peach’s voice in the Mario movie, expressed her excitement about Peach’s first appearance. Seth Rogen, Donkey Kong’s voice, mentioned how he always wanted to be part of a Mario movie. He even shows off his dog, Zelda. Afterward, the trailer premiered.

The trailer gives us a bigger idea of the movie’s plot. Bowser, just like in the teaser, plans to conquer the whole world. Princess Peach wants to stop Bowser and protect the world. To help her, she enlists the help of Mario. The trailer, however, shows that Mario is anything but a hero. He gets pummeled by Donkey Kong, fails simple platforming, and even gets attacked by Cheep Cheeps. However, it’s up to him to fight back against Bowser and save not just this world, but every galaxy in the universe. My guess is that most of the movie will be about Peach, Mario, Toad, and maybe Luigi going on a journey to become the hero that the Mushroom Kingdom needs.

The trailer itself is chock-full of fanservice. Jack Black once again delivers a stellar performance as Bowser. Princess Peach is no longer a damsel in distress, as she dons her biker outfit and a halberd in one scene. It even shows her Fire Flower form, which changes her dress color. Luigi is more the damsel in distress in the Mario movie trailer, as if he wasn’t already having a bad time in the teaser from last month. Various locations in the movie are from existing Mario games, such as Yoshi’s Island, and even the original Donkey Kong game. And then there’s Mario, who wore a Tanooki outfit and even went Karting with everyone on fan-favorite Rainbow Road. Sadly, Mario’s voice still leaves a lot to be desired. Although Chris Pratt gives a decent “wahoo” at the end of the trailer, it still doesn’t sound right.

Fans online are very much praising Peach’s depiction in the Mario movie, from her voice to her girlboss attitude. Talks about Donkey Kong centered around his butt, saying that the animators transferred Mario’s to his. Of course, continuing from last time, people still do not like the voice Pratt is giving Mario. One user even goes so far as to say that this is the first time where the entire cast is carrying one actor, instead of the other way around. We can really only hope that it’s not too bad in the final movie.

As for premiere dates, VGC compiled the confirmed release dates for the movie from various sources.

Belgium – March 22

Switzerland – March 23

Austria – March 24

Sweden – March 24

France – March 29

Australia – March 30

Bolivia – March 30

Brazil – March 30

Central America – March 30

Chile – March 30

Colombia – March 30

Mexico – March 30

New Zealand – March 30

Paraguay – March 30

United Kingdom – March 30

Uruguay – March 30

Argentina – April 6

Ecuador – April 6

Italy – April 6

Peru – April 6

Venezuela – April 6

USA – April 7

Japan – April 27

As you can see, the US is one of the last people to see the movie, with a release date of April 7, 2023. Better steer clear of spoilers before then.

If you want more gaming updates, you can read our other gaming news.