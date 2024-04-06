The Bride director Maggie Gyllenhaal recently posted Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley as Frankenstein and The Bride, respectively, on Instagram.
Gyllenhaal uploaded photos from the film's camera test taken by photographer Niko Tavernise. The first image was the movie's slate with the details of the camera test. The second one is a color profile of Buckley as the eponymous Bride. The third is a black-and-white portrait of Bale as Frankenstein's monster, complete with the stitched up forehead and chest.
The Academy Award-winning actor's monster also had a scarred face and a tattoo on his chest that said “Hope.” Buckley appeared as bleach blonde, with old-school wavy hair, as well as a stylized ink splatter on the side of her mouth.
Gyllenhaal's spin on the classic Mary Shelley story is set in Chicago in the 1930a. The story follows Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronios' help in order to basically build his companion. To do this, they resurrect a murdered woman, creating The Bride.
Bale spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the film in February about the start of the production.
He told the entertainment magazine, “I've got to shave my head next week [for the role as Frankenstein].”
“I asked them to please let me hold off on doing that but everyone was going, ‘What's wrong with Bale? What's up with him?' I said, ‘Just let me get through the groundbreaking [referring to building 12 homes for foster children] and then I'll be off to join you,” Bale explained.
Originally, the film was supposed to be a Netflix production. However, it was moved to Warner Bros. Joining Bale and Buckley are Annette Bening, Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgard.
However, there's another Frankenstein movie set for Netflix. This one comes from Guillermo del Toro and starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as The Monster.
From the photos, it seems that Gyllenhaal's version will be a more modern take of the 1818 classic, while del Toro's will stick to the novel's time period. Another notable difference is the Warners' — from the title — will also focus on the female character, while Netflix's will most likely emphasize the relationship between the maker and the creation.
This is Gyllenhaal's second directing effort after 2021's The Lost Daughter, in which Buckley also starred.