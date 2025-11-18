Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden continues to amaze as an offensive force in the NBA. He entered Monday needing just a point to join an extremely exclusive group of NBA players with at least 28,000 points in the league.

He finally did early in the contest, as the former NBA Most Valuable Player attacked the paint, specifically the defense of his former Clippers teammate Paul George, who is playing in just his first game in the 2025-26 NBA season.

James Harden takes it coast-to-coast for the 28,000th point of his NBA career 💨 Congrats on 28K 👏pic.twitter.com/r785JqS5Me — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harden did not allow the 76ers' defense to set up during that play, immediately going into the shaded area seemingly without any intention of passing the ball to a teammate. George picked up James Harden just before the latter crossed the 3-point line, but he simply was not in the right position to slow down The Beard.

Article Continues Below

The Clippers also immediately congratulated Harden for his latest achievement with a message they posted on social media.

“28K FOR UNO 👏 James Harden is just 11th player in @NBA history to reach this milestone!” the team wrote in the post on X, formerly Twitter.

Apart from being the 11th player ever to hit the 28,000-point mark in the history of the NBA, Harden is also the third active player ti have at least that many points in the league. LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers leads everyone in history with his 42,184 points, while Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant, a former teammate of Harden, has 30,882 points going into Monday.

The 36-year-old Harden can also be expected to surpass Carmelo Anthony on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Anthony is 12th all-time with 28,289 points in his NBA career, while Harden is 13th overall.