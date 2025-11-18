Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is the last player Austin Reaves is worried about adapting to at the start of his 23rd NBA season. As James inches closer to his 2025-26 Lakers debut, Reaves discussed the advantages that await LeBron in his first full season alongside Luka Doncic.

For Reaves, James will have no issues adapting to this year's Lakers team. If anything, Reaves believes this year's squad makes things easier than ever for LeBron, the greatest player ever, he said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“He’s the greatest player to ever touch a basketball. So, he’s going to do what he does in situations. I think everybody blitzes Luka now if he's not the short roller, he'll be the second guy on the high quad just being able to play advantage basketball in a kind of a way I would assume never really played before because he's the main focus on everybody's scouting report for 23 years. So, give him a 4-on-3 advantage and I believe good things will happen.”

“He’s the greatest player to ever touch a basketball so he’s going to do what he does … Give him a 4-on-3 advantage and I believe good things will happen” – Austin Reaves on how LeBron James can make defenses pay for blitzing Luka Doncic when he has the ball pic.twitter.com/HJV1Rukk4E — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 17, 2025

Reaves' casual GOAT label for James undoubtedly sticks out from his take on LeBron. However, his take on how better things will be for the 21-time All-Star is valid, considering the Lakers' 10-4 start with Reaves and Doncic guiding the ship.

LeBron James inches closer to making 2025-26 Lakers debut

Article Continues Below

While some are worried about Austin Reaves' production when LeBron James returns for the Lakers, the starting guard is saying no one should be concerned about James ahead of his season debut. However, LeBron, himself, admits he's going to need some time to catch up with the rest of his teammates, as ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted.

“My lungs feel like a newborn baby … I got to get my lungs back up to a grown man,” James said. McMenamin also reported that James “said he would have to see how his body responds to today before deciding to play tomorrow or not.”

The Lakers will host the Jazz on Tuesday.