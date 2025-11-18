Andy Cohen is shooting his shot at Taylor Swift… but not in that way.

The show host wants to interview the 14-time Grammy-winning singer on Watch What Happens Live. However, it could be a sticky situation as it's known he has a close friendship with her ex, John Mayer.

“I would love to,” Cohen said of interviewing the singer during a fan Q&A at BravoCon in Las Vegas, per E! News. “She has not said yes before. I don’t know, some people consider me a little dangerous.”

Swift and the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer dated from late 2009 to early 2010. The relationship at the time was under scrutiny due to their age gap, with Swift being 19 at the time and Mayer, 32. Mayer spoke out about the relationship following the release of Swift's “Dear John” in 2010. The “Gravity” singer said he was taken aback by seemingly being the inspiration behind in the song.

“I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call,” he told Rolling Stone in 2012. “I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

However, Swift has not let their breakup bother her and shared how she felt years after the split.

“I’m 33 years old,” Swift who is now 35, said during The Eras Tour in 2023 after she finished performing “Dear John.” “I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19 except for the songs that I wrote and the memories we made together.”

She added in part that, “we’ve all grown up. We’re good.”

On top of all of that, the singer is engaged to Travis Kelce and has moved on. So, Cohen, you might have a chance!