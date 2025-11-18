It's been three months since Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift, and as their wedding planning is underway, the couple has reportedly made a major change.

Shortly following their engagement, reports indicated that the couple wanted to have an intimate wedding.

“It will be more casual than people think,” a source told Page Six back in August, adding that it would be “private.”

However, the couple has now changed their decision, and 300 guests are expected, described as a “star-studded” affair.

“Taylor Swift has decided against a small, private wedding and is instead planning a grand affair. The pop icon and the NFL star are reportedly aiming for an early to mid-2026 wedding, and Swift’s vision appears to include hundreds of star-studded guests on her list,” the report stated.

The decision was one that the singer wrestled with but now feels is the right call.

“Taylor went back and forth, but she’s decided there’s no sense in doing a wedding on the smaller side,” adding that “There’s no doubt in her mind that this is the only time she’ll tie the knot, so having a bigger bash is a no-brainer.”

Kelce proposed to Swift after two years of dating. The proposal happened after the the two recorded their New Heights episode back in August. The Kansas City Chiefs was wide-eyed when he spoke for the first time following their engagement.

“Exciting, it’s been awesome,” Kelce shared during a New Heights episode. “It’s been so much fun hearing from everybody, seeing the internet go crazy.”

“I still get giddy, exciting times,” he continued. “It’s been really fun telling everybody who I’m going to be spending the rest of my life with.”