Christian McCaffrey is the star running back for the San Francisco 49ers. Let's take a look at McCaffrey's net worth in 2024.

Christian McCaffrey's net worth in 2024 is $30 million. McCaffrey is the star running back for the San Francisco 49ers and was the 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year.

McCaffrey will be a key player for the Niners as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. Let’s take a dive into Christian McCaffrey's net worth in 2024 and his rise to stardom.

What is Christian McCaffrey’s net worth in 2024?: $ 30 million (estimate)

Christian McCaffrey's net worth in 2024 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth. If he can sell his mansion in North Carolina for $12.5 million, he will add even more to his net worth.

The Castle Rock, Colo. native is the son of former NFL receiver Ed McCaffrey. Christian's three brothers, Max, Dylan and Luke, all played football at NCAA Division I colleges.

Christian McCaffrey had an outstanding college career at Stanford. He played for three years in the NCAA, accumulating tons of awards that boosted his stock prior to turning professional.

In 2015, McCaffrey was named the AP College Football of the Year, as well as being named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He also holds the record for most all-purpose yards in a season with 3,864.

Christian McCaffrey is drafted by the Panthers

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Christian McCaffrey was selected eighth overall by the Carolina Panthers. He signed a four-year $17.2 million contract with a $10.7 million signing bonus. He made his NFL debut recording 47 rushing yards and 38 receiving yards in a 23-3 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

McCaffrey quickly set his ground in the pros as one of the best running backs as he accumulated a number of NFL and Carolina Panthers records. He became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He joined Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig as the only players to do so. Christian McCaffrey was also the first player in Carolina Panthers history to reach 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season.

With all the records and accolades that he achieved early in his career, the Panthers decided to reward him with a lucrative extension. He signed a four-year $64 million extension, which made him the highest-paid running back in the history of the NFL.

This deal is good through the 2025 NFL season — it also includes an option for the fifth year.

“I'm so excited to continue my career in Carolina. I want to thank Mr. [David] Tepper, Marty Hurney, and Coach [Matt] Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, KEEP POUNDING!” said McCaffrey to ESPN.

The Stanford alum also had a $21.5 million signing bonus along with his contract extension. So it is safe to say that McCaffrey has money in the bank!

Christian McCaffrey is traded to the 49ers

BREAKING: Panthers trading RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/7QQvGcTYLV — NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2022

After injury-riddled 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Panthers traded McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for several draft picks on Oct. 21, 2022. McCaffrey rushed for over 700 yards with the Niners and finished with 1,139 yards on the ground and 85 catches for 741 yards for both teams to earn his second trip to the Pro Bowl.

However, in his first full season in San Francisco in 2023, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 yards rushing for his first rushing title. He also led the NFL in yards from scrimmage with 2,023 and had an NFL-leading 21 TDs to earn the AP Offensive Player of the Year honors.

McCaffrey followed up his outstanding regular season with a great postseason performance. He ran for 188 yards and four touchdowns in the Niners' two playoff victories to earn a trip to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

Christian McCaffrey's charitable giving

Despite all of the lucrative assets he owns, McCaffrey does not forget to give back as he also set up his own charity.

The Christian McCaffrey Foundation 22 supports a number of causes. The charity supports the military troops coming back from duty, helping them transition smoothly to the real world and aiding them with all of the traumas that they suffered during their tours.

The charity also raises money for youth sports to support young athletes. And also, McCaffrey’s foundation has made efforts in supporting the front-line workers from North Carolina and his hometown of Castle Rock, Colo., during the COVID pandemic.

Christian McCaffrey's endorsement income

With all his efforts on, and off, the field, it is inevitable that companies will try to reach the running back for endorsement opportunities. According to Marca, McCaffrey is earning nearly $3 million in endorsements alone.

The companies that sponsor McCaffrey are Bose, Nike, Pepsi, and USAA. Bose is primarily known for selling audio equipment, while Nike is famous for its footwear and apparel, especially in the world of sports and athletics.

Nevertheless, did Christian McCaffrey's net worth in 2024 surprise you?