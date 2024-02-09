Christian McCaffrey isn't the only football player in his family. Let's meet Christian McCaffrey's brothers Max, Dylan, and Luke McCaffrey.

The McCaffrey family is an athletic powerhouse. Christian McCaffrey's father is Ed McCaffrey, a three-time Super Bowl Champion wide receiver.

Christian has three brothers, Max, Dylan, and Luke McCaffrey, who all play football at an elite level. The McCaffreys are a football family through and through, and the sons follow in the steps of their famous father.

Christian McCaffrey's career

Christian played college football for the Stanford Cardinal. His sophomore season was the breakout that kickstarted his career.

He surpassed Barry Sanders' NCAA record for all-purpose yards, ending the season with 3,864. The number beat Sanders' record by 614.

He was a consensus All-American, AP College Football Player of the Year, Pac-12 Player of the Year, and finished second to Derrick Henry for the Heisman Trophy. He set a school record with 461 all-purpose yards in the Pac-12 Championship game against USC. His record-breaking season didn't end there, as he set a Rose Bowl Record with 368 all-purpose yards against Iowa.

In his junior season, McCaffrey led the nation in all-purpose yards, finishing with 211.6 yards per game. He led the conference in rushing yards, but an injury slowed his season and caused him to be unable to break the records he set the year before.

Christian entered the 2017 NFL Draft and became one of the first players to opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the draft process. The move had mixed reactions at the moment but is now commonplace in the sport.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Christian McCaffrey with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 draft. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2019 but won his first accolades since being traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023, rushing yards leader and will play in his first Super Bowl.

Who are Max, Dylan, and Luke McCaffrey?

Christian McCaffrey's brothers may not have lived up to the 49ers running back's expectations, but they have successful football careers. They all played college football, while some have gone on to follow their father's footsteps and try coaching. Let's take a closer look at their careers.

Max McCaffrey

Max is the oldest of the four brothers. He played college football at Duke but opted to be a wide receiver like his father.

Max didn't get drafted but signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2016. Max bounced around between Oakland, Green Bay, New Orleans, Jacksonville, and San Francisco. He managed to get one 4-yard reception in his career as a member of the Jaguars.

The DC Defenders drafted him in the eighth round of the 2019 XFL draft, but he left the team a few days into training camp. Max accepted the job as wide receivers coach at Northern Colorado under his father.

On March 10, 2023, the Miami Dolphins named Max an offensive assistant coach. Max is Christian McCaffrey's only brother employed in the NFL.

Dylan McCaffrey

Dylan was a four-star quarterback after graduating from Valor Christian in 2017. He led the team to three Colorado Class 5A State Championships in his four years with the team. He was the second-highest-rated quarterback in his class and decided to play at the University of Michigan.

Dylan attempted just 35 passes in two seasons at Michigan and decided to transfer to play for his father at Northern Colorado in 2021. In two seasons, Dylan threw for 3,257 yards, 17 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.

Luke McCaffrey

Luke graduated from Valor Christian in 2019 and received scholarship offers from many Power Five programs. He decided to play at Nebraska.

He entered the transfer portal in 2021 and went to the University of Louisville but left the program again to attend Rice. Luke played nine games as a quarterback in 2021 but moved to wide receiver during spring practices before the 2022 season.

Luke finished the season as the Owls' leading receiver with 723 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown, but his season was cut short by an ankle injury. He added to his totals in 2023, totaling 963 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

While Dylan's football career may be over, Luke has the best chance of continuing his football career at the pro level. Max also did well as a member of the Miami Dolphins' offensive staff, as the Dolphins were one of the best offensive teams in football. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Christian McCaffrey's brothers.