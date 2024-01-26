Christian McCaffrey has listed his mansion in Charlotte, N.C., for sale. It can be yours for only $12.5 million. Check out that pool!

Christian McCaffrey is arguably the best running back in the NFL that fans have seen in recent memory. He is a four-time All-Pro player and led the NFL in rushing yards.

Moreover, the San Francisco 49ers running back is also in contention for the MVP award and was a unanimous All-Pro selection. Given McCaffrey's success as of late, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Christian McCaffrey's $12.5 million mansion in Charlotte, N.C.

In his first few seasons in the NFL, McCaffrey suited up for the Carolina Panthers. As a result, it made sense for the running back to have a home within the Carolina district. In 2020, he purchased a North Carolina mansion for $7.5 million.

But after residing there for nearly four years, it looks like McCaffrey is already ready to completely cut ties with Carolina. The NFL rushing yards leader would list his North Carolina property in the market with an asking price of $12.5 million. Victoria Speer of The Agency in Charlotte is listing the property.

Here are some photos of Christian McCaffrey's $12.5 million mansion in Charlotte.

Photos courtesy of: Realtor

Originally constructed in 2018, McCaffrey's mansion sits atop 8.63 acres of land. The mansion itself encompasses 11,831 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Some of the mansion's main features include a grand entrance with a curved staircase, a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a sleek home office, a spacious living room, a home theater, a home gym, a master bed suite with a good-sized walk-in closet and a luxurious bath.

While there's plenty of amenities to admire in the property's interior, the same can be said about its outdoor space. The property's backyard is highlighted by a swimming pool with a spa. In addition to this, there's also a covered patio in the home's terrace with a dining area and a lounge and its own fireplace.

Moreover, the property's also surrounded by landscaped grassy lawns. The new homeowner should also have easy access to the lake thanks to a boat dock.

McCaffrey is certainly one of the best running backs in the NFL today. As a result, it isn't surprising that the 49ers star can afford to live a luxurious lifestyle. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, McCaffrey has a net worth of around $30 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Christian McCaffrey's $12.5 million mansion in Charlotte.