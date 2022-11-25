Published November 25, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The United States highly anticipated matchup with England is underway, and the first half of the match was a much closer affair than it was initially expected to be. The USMNT started out slowly, but eventually ended up controlling the proceedings for the most part. They nearly took a 1-0 lead thanks to Christian Pulisic, but his shot glanced off the post, leaving the score at 0-0.

Pulisic was THIS CLOSE to putting USA ahead 😱pic.twitter.com/kxUsQzddy5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 25, 2022

The United States weren’t given much of a chance to win this game, let alone be competitive in the first place. But they looked very good throughout the first half, and as a result, Twitter was buzzing by the team’s strong play and Christian Pulisic hitting the post, which led to great reactions from fans across the world.

Christian Pulisic against England so far pic.twitter.com/Gz5geLlqad — Gambino's Navigator (@azpi_enthusiast) November 25, 2022

The crowd represents everyone across the United States reaction when Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar ⚽pic.twitter.com/SMrSY4ZW4w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 25, 2022

CHRISTIAN PULISIC COOKING ENGLAND WHILE MOUNT IS GHOSTING I'M SHOCKED — Lefty (@CFCLefty) November 25, 2022

Christian Pulisic is a beast in the USA jersey. Different player from the one we know at Chelsea. Scoring 2 against England tonight !!🇺🇸 — Kofi Denzel 14🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@StvrDenzel) November 25, 2022

If y’all are casual fans and wondering why Christian Pulisic is going Level 9000 in this game, his club team is Chelsea, this game is HUGE for him… — 🏆Twoston🏆🤘🏽 .P-Nav. (@PNav57) November 25, 2022

ENGLAND UR LETTING THE US PRESS U IN A GAME U INVENTED? pic.twitter.com/Cl732tSV0U — Henrie (@HenrieVIII) November 25, 2022

It’s clear the excitement for this game is at an all-time high, and Christian Pulisic and the USMNT’s hot start only added to the excitement. There were many fans expecting England to destroy them considering how dominant they looked against Iran to open the tournament, but so far, the U.S. have looked to be pretty evenly matched with England.

Whether that will continue into the second half remains to be seen, but for now, the USMNT and their fans certainly have to feel good about their performance in the first half. Christian Pulisic’s strike very nearly put the Americans ahead, and there were several other chances that USA had that they very nearly capitalized on. If they are able to eventually win this game, it could go a long way in helping the USMNT move onto the Round of 16.