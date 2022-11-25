Published November 25, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The 2022 World Cup has already seen a number of massive upsets. The U.S. Men’s National Team hopes to add to that storyline as they take on an old foe, England, Friday. After a 1-1 draw against Wales in their first World Cup match, Team USA coach Gregg Berhalter has decided to make a change in the lineup.

The USMNT's starting lineup vs. England in the World Cup 👀#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/UYVFsItcdZ — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) November 25, 2022

Haji Wright enters the starting 11 for the United States, leaving Josh Sargent on the bench. Many were surprised when Wright was added to the USMNT roster, but he had been playing very well of late. He scored nine goals in 12 games at the Turkish club Antalyaspor. Berhalter hopes to capture some of that lightning in a bottle in what will be a difficult game to capture even one point.

England, meanwhile, is maintaining the same starting 11 from their 6-2 win over Iran.

Earlier Friday, the World Cup was shook with yet another upset. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 in Group B. That is a rather large development for the USMNT. It means that even if they cannot defeat England, they still have a strong chance to reach the knockout stage. They would have to defeat Iran in their World Cup Group B final game and need England to beat Wales. Both of things could very well happen.

The 2022 World Cup is looking to be more up for grabs than anyone anticipated. Germany lost their opener to Japan. Argentina shockingly lost to Saudi Arabia. Brazil’s best player, Neymar, suffered an injury Thursday and will miss at least the next match. All of this speaks to the madness that has been this World Cup thus far.

The USMNT will look to add to that madness.