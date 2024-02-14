Christopher Nolan admits being afraid of meeting Robert Downey Jr. for the first time, but was charmed with his talent and personality.

Christopher Nolan admits hesitating to work with Robert Downey Jr. Due to concerns about the latter's past personal struggles. Despite being a fan of Downey's work, Variety noted that Nolan was “a little afraid” of him when they first met. The meeting being about a discussion of the possibility of Downey playing the villainous Scarecrow in Nolan's 2005 superhero film Batman Begins.

At the time, Downey had recently overcome a series of legal issues related to drug addiction. Nolan admits he was unsure if he was ready to take on a major role in a big-budget blockbuster. However, Nolan was ultimately won over by Downey's talent and charm.

The two have since collaborated on several projects, including the film “Oppenheimer,” in which Downey plays the lead role of Lewis Strauss.

Speaking about the decision to cast Downey in the film, he praised the actor's ability to bring complexity and depth to his characters. “You're always looking to work with great actors, but you're also looking to catch them in a moment in their lives and careers where you've got something to offer them that they haven't done before, or haven't done in a long time.”

Nolan also acknowledged the risks involved in casting Downey, who was still rebuilding his career following his struggles with addiction. However, he credited Downey's performance in “Iron Man” as one of the most significant and consequential casting decisions in Hollywood history. “It wound up defining our industry.”

Now, Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr. are taking on the world together after Oppenheimer's multiple award nominations.