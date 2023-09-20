Oppenheimer has been a huge hit for Universal. Christopher Nolan and his wife Emma Thomas likely expected success, but the latter was proven wrong with her Dunkirk-Oppenheimer prediction.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Thomas revealed the couple's “pipe dream.” That was that Oppenheimer would beat the opening weekend box office gross of Dunkirk. However, as it would turn out, the film would nearly double Dunkirk's opening weekend gross.

Throughout its 2017 theatrical run, Dunkirk was a success. It grossed over $525 million on just a $100 million budget for Nolan and Warner Bros. To date, Oppenheimer, which opened to $82 million domestically, has grossed over $912 million worldwide. It also had the tall task of opening on the same day as Barbie. As great as the “Barbenheimer” memes were, Barbie has made over $1.4 billion to date.

Regardless, both films have seen huge success for their respective studios. Perhaps Emma Thomas should continue betting against her husband's films when they open in theaters.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is his first film since 2020's Tenet. The film was based on the 2005 biography written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, American Prometheus. Nolan also wrote the film and produced it along with his wife and Charles Roven. He once again collaborated with composer Ludwig Göransson after their work on Tenet. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot the film, continuing his Nolan streak dating back to Interstellar.

Oppenheimer chronicles the career of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy) and the aftermath of the development of the first nuclear weapons. Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Rami Malek, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh also star in the film.

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.