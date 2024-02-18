He recognized his fellow nominees, too.

During the BAFTAs, Robert Downey Jr. gave Christopher Nolan a big ‘thank you.'

Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Oppenheimer, where he played Lewis Strauss. When he went on stage to accept the award and give a brief speech, it's here where he gave a nice nod to the award-winning director, Variety reports.

The award show, which occurred on Sunday morning in the States, was at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Robert Downey Jr.'s acceptance speech at BAFTAs

As for the actor's speech, he said, “When I was 15, I wanted to be Peter O' Toole. When I was 25, I worked for Richard Attenborough and Anthony Hopkins. When I was 35, I finally understood why Dickie thought Tony would be a better role model for me than Peter.”

The Iron Man star added, “When I was 42, I did two films for Guy Ritchie and learned how to make big Hollywood movies with a civil British flare. I then played a guy named Tony in the MCU for about 12 years. And then recently, that dude Chris Nolan suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last-ditch effort to perhaps resurrect my dwindling credibility. So I share this with my fellow nominees: this has been an exceptional year.”

Other nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category included Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon, Jacob Elordi for Saltburn, Ryan Gosling for Barbie, Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers, and Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers.

After the success of Oppenheimer, it'll be interesting if another project from Christopher Nolan that stars Robert Downey Jr. comes our way in the future. They obviously work well together.