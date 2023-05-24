Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sometimes a player feels sad after he is traded away from the only team he’s ever known. That is not the case for former Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark, who was traded to the New York Jets earlier this offseason.

Clark made that much clear on Tuesday while speaking to reporters at Jets OTAs (Organized Team Activities). The former Ravens safety told Jets reporters that he was “ready to get out of” Baltimore, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“I was ready to get out of there. Just the situation I was put in, things that were said to me and the position I had on the team, I felt wasn’t being respected. So, it was time for a change. I was a starter on the team — I’m not going to go too far into it but as far as contract talks, money talks, there were some things that weren’t being respected.”

Chuck Clark acknowledged that the Ravens’ drafting of safety Kyle Hamilton had something to do with his desire to be traded.

He felt slighted and that his status as a starter wasn’t being respected by the Ravens, especially when it came to contract talks.

Clark, a six-year veteran, enjoyed another strong year on the back end for Baltimore in 2022, tallying a career-high 101 combined tackles, four passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Clark was traded to the Jets in exchange for a 2024 seventh round draft pick back in March.

At the time, many dubbed it an obvious win for the safety-needy Jets.

As it turns out, the trade was a huge win for Chuck Clark, too.