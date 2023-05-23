Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Jets have high hopes for the 2023 season, but they’ve already suffered a couple of big injury scares. Aaron Rodgers seemed to suffer some sort of injury on Tuesday, while Allen Lazard was also dealing with an issue.

Lazard reportedly left the practice field with a trainer on Tuesday, per Dianna Russini. Fortunately, Lazard returned and was working on 7-on-7 drills. Russini reported that the receiver “seems fine now.”

As for Rodgers, Russini reported that Rodgers appeared to be favoring his ankle. She wrote on Twitter that “Something clearly not right.”

Jets fans are obviously hopeful that both Rodgers and Lazard will be able to stay healthy throughout the 2023 season. The former Green Bay Packers teammates are both set to play pivotal roles for New York this year. Lazard has the advantage of having previously played with Rodgers, so he may be able to help his new teammates better understand how Rodgers operates under center.

Rodgers’ health will be especially crucial to monitor. He dealt with various injury concerns in 2022 with the Packers. Although the QB battled through for the most part, his play will be negatively impacted if forced to play with injuries once again. Given that he will turn 40-years old in December, Rodgers’ health will certainly be of the utmost importance.

For now, both Lazard and Rodgers have plenty of time to get fully healthy before the Jets’ season begins. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on New York’s offseason as they are made available.