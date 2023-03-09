The New York Jets have reportedly come to terms on an offseason trade, but it’s not for highly coveted quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At least not yet.

NFL insider Ian Rapaport reported Thursday that Gang Green is “expected” to execute a trade with the Baltimore Ravens that would send veteran safety Chuck Clark to East Rutherford. The deal would see the Jets bring aboard the seasoned defensive back in exchange for a 2024 sevent-round pick.

In Year 6 of his professional career, Clark started all 17 games for the Ravens and finished with 101 tackles, the second-most on the team behind third-year linebacker Patrick Queen.

The 27-year-old will now be joining a New York Jets defense that many project to finish as a top-five unit with the likes of talented youngsters Quinnen Williams and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner leading the charge.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While this transaction is certainly noteworthy, with Rapaport even following up his initial report with a tweet by labeling it as a “very solid move” for the franchise, it’s by no means the splashy offseason move that Jets fans and players are seemingly starving for, as the worst-kept secret is that they’re atop the betting odds to land superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Sources informed Dianna Russini of ESPN on Thursday morning that New York believes they are “on the brink” of pulling off a blockbuster trade for the Green Bay Packers legend following a meeting at his Malibu house earlier in the week.

Russini would go on to report that while the Jets already felt confident in their initial abilities to strike a deal for the four-time league MVP, optimism within the organization is now at an all-time high.