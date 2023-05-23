Take that much-needed breath, Baltimore Ravens fans. As offseason activities continue ramping up, there’s finally definitive indication Lamar Jackson is set to enter 2023 with a clean bill of health.

The Ravens superstar quarterback reported to the team on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, less than 24 hours before start of its second OTA. Wednesday will be not just the first time in his career Jackson has participated in Baltimore’s voluntary offseason program, but more importantly, the first time he’s taken the field since suffering a season-ending left knee injury in early December.

Jackson was always expected to play at some point this week after missing the Ravens’ initial practice on Monday. Upon signing a five-year, $260 million contract earlier this month that made him the NFL’s highest-paid player and secured his once uncertain future in Baltimore, Jackson stressed that he’d be at OTAs “soon.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 26-year-old is coming off the most challenging season of his young yet decorated career. Jackson led the Ravens to an 8-4 record before going down with injury, but struggled relative to his MVP peak in part due to a lackluster supporting cast of playmakers. He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 62.1% of his throws and averaging 6.9 yards per attempt, lacking efficiency compared to other top quarterbacks. Jackson was dynamic as ever on the ground, though, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Baltimore revamped its receiving corps over the offseason, adding Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in free agency and drafting Zay Flowers in the first round. Under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are expected to produce a better passing game in 2023—work that begins in earnest on Wednesday.