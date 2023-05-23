Not even a minor injury can dampen Aaron Rodgers’ honeymoon with the New York Jets. Rodgers did not participate in team drills during OTAs on Tuesday after he tweaked his calf during warmups. But he was still active, coaching up and encouraging his new teammates.

Afterward, Rodgers told reporters “It’s been like a dream month so far” since the Jets acquired the future Hall of Fame quarterback in a trade with the Green Bay Packers.

“Every day I wake up excited about coming to the facility,” Rodgers explained. “Every day, there’s been something that’s been a little special sign or synchronicity … that reminds me I’m in the right place.”

Aaron Rodgers says "every day" with the Jets has reaffirmed his decision to join the organization: "I have an excitement about coming down Jets Drive. Every day, there's been something that's been a special sign. …that reminds me I'm in the right place." pic.twitter.com/ccMW85E0Nh — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 23, 2023

Rodgers is still feeling his way with New York after 18 seasons in Green Bay, though.

“It was surreal, for sure, and strange to look in my locker to see No. 8 and rocking Jets gear,” Rodgers said.

Earlier Tuesday, Jets coach Robert Saleh noted that Rodgers looked like “a kid in an old man’s body” since the 39-year-old has brought so much enthusiasm to New York.

“It’s been cool,” Saleh said of having Rodgers on the Jets.

Cornerback DJ Reed said the energy Rodgers brings is “lit.”

D.J. Reed said it’s “still surreal” that Aaron Rodgers is the #Jets QB. He said it’s possible for one guy to change the vibe in the building (and clearly still excited about it). pic.twitter.com/QbcZ5E5s45 — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) May 23, 2023

“He’s cool without trying to be cool,” Reed added.

With Rodgers watching Tuesday, deposed No. 1 QB Zach Wilson impressed in 7-on-7 drills with the first offense. Saleh said Wilson will benefit by learning from Rodgers this season after the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft began his career with two subpar seasons as the starter.