The CIAA has released their all-conference honors for the 2023 season ahead of the CIAA Championship game between Virginia Union & Fayetteville State. Virginia Union head coach Dr. Alvin Parker has won CIAA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row, as he led the Panthers to a 9-1 season and a birth in the CIAA Championship game.

Parker's Virginia Union team is well represented in the honors and all-conference team, which features star runningback Jada Byers. Below is the full list of CIAA All-Conference superlatives as well as the first and second team All-CIAA as well as the All-Rookie teams.

2023 CIAA Football All-Conference & Superlatives

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Isiah Teal, Bluefield State
Defensive Rookie of the Year: KJ McNeil, Virginia State
Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA)
Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Drew, Virginia State
Lineman of the Year: Justin Meade, Virginia Union
Special Teams’ Player of the Year: Brady Myers, Virginia Union
Coach of the Year: Dr. Alvin Parker, Virginia Union

First-Team All-CIAA
Tight End 
Kalen Carver, Virginia Union

Offensive Linemen 
Justin Meade, Virginia Union
Kaleb Chester, Bowie State
Michael Todd, Fayetteville State
Jamaree Moyer, Virginia Union
Darius McDuffie, Winston-Salem State

Wide Receivers 
Malachi Langley, Lincoln (Pa.)
R.J. Mobley, Winston-Salem State

Quarterback
Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (Pa.)

Running Backs 
Jada Byers, Virginia Union
Zechariah Adams-Duckson, Elizabeth City State

Kick Returner 
Donte Lee Jr., Shaw

Place Kicker 
Brady Myers, Virginia Union

Defensive Linemen 
Adam Aiken, St. Augustine’s
Anthony Binyard, Fayetteville State
Isaac Anderson, Virginia Union
Saevion Gibbs, Shaw

Linebackers
Benari Black, Johnson C. Smith
Shamar Graham, Virginia Union
Jaden Echols, Livingstone
Defensive Backs
Willie Drew, Virginia State
Kolby Merritt, Fayetteville State
Justin Fleming, Winston-Salem State
Devin Williams, Bowie State

Punt Returner 
Roy Jackson III, Virginia State

Punter 
Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State

Second-Team All-CIAA 
Tight End 
Qamar Grant, Winston-Salem State

Offensive Linemen 
Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State
Matthew Foster, Virginia State
Tyler Fleming, Fayetteville State
Mathias Nielsen, Virginia Union
Queonte Hilliard, Shaw

Wide Receivers 
Deandre Proctor, St. Augustine’s
Ah’shaan Belcher, Shaw

Quarterback
Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State

Running Backs 
Kymani Clarke, Virginia State
Sidney Gibbs, Shaw

Kick Returner 
Barry Elliott, Fayetteville State

Place Kicker 
Justin Zavala, Bowie State

Defensive Linemen 
Shawan Lewis, Bowie State
Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Virginia State
Kyle Camar, Winston-Salem State
Jaylyn Norris, Bluefield State

Linebackers
Jack Smith, Johnson C. Smith
Jameison Alston, St. Augustine’s
TJ Gunter, Bluefield State

Defensive Backs 
Hasaan Mosley, Bowie State
Justin Campbell, Bluefield State
Booker Peake, St. Augustine’s
Jadon Carter, Bowie State

Punt Returner 
Dick Cureton, Johnson C. Smith
Punter
Justin Zavala, Bowie State

Offensive All-CIAA Rookie Team 
Isiah Teal, Bluefield State
Donte Lee Jr., Shaw
Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State
Julian Milligan, Fayetteville State
Bryce Council, Fayetteville State
Jordan Morse, Bowie State
Tyleek McCoy, Virginia State
Mathias Neilsen, Virginia Union
Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State
Daniel Hutton, Bluefield State
Elijah Gordon, Winston-Salem State

Defensive All-CIAA Rookie Team 
KJ McNeil, Virginia State
Tynan Tucker, Johnson C. Smith
Jalen Mayo, Virginia Union
Osmani Aguilera, Livingstone
Cameron Davis, Virginia State
Davion Watkins, Livingstone
Noah Gibson, Shaw
Malcolm Sesay, Bowie State
Kamari Federick, Virginia Union
Sha’M Mitchell, St. Augustine’s
Raegzon Mackey, Shaw