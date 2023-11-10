Ahead of Saturday afternoon's championship game, the CIAA revealed the all-conference honors for the 2023 season.

The CIAA has released their all-conference honors for the 2023 season ahead of the CIAA Championship game between Virginia Union & Fayetteville State. Virginia Union head coach Dr. Alvin Parker has won CIAA Coach of the Year for the second year in a row, as he led the Panthers to a 9-1 season and a birth in the CIAA Championship game.

Parker's Virginia Union team is well represented in the honors and all-conference team, which features star runningback Jada Byers. Below is the full list of CIAA All-Conference superlatives as well as the first and second team All-CIAA as well as the All-Rookie teams.

2023 CIAA Football All-Conference & Superlatives

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Isiah Teal, Bluefield State

Defensive Rookie of the Year: KJ McNeil, Virginia State

Offensive Player of the Year: Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (PA)

Defensive Player of the Year: Willie Drew, Virginia State

Lineman of the Year: Justin Meade, Virginia Union

Special Teams’ Player of the Year: Brady Myers, Virginia Union

Coach of the Year: Dr. Alvin Parker, Virginia Union

First-Team All-CIAA

Tight End

Kalen Carver, Virginia Union

Offensive Linemen

Justin Meade, Virginia Union

Kaleb Chester, Bowie State

Michael Todd, Fayetteville State

Jamaree Moyer, Virginia Union

Darius McDuffie, Winston-Salem State

Wide Receivers

Malachi Langley, Lincoln (Pa.)

R.J. Mobley, Winston-Salem State

Quarterback

Isaiah Freeman, Lincoln (Pa.)

Running Backs

Jada Byers, Virginia Union

Zechariah Adams-Duckson, Elizabeth City State

Kick Returner

Donte Lee Jr., Shaw

Place Kicker

Brady Myers, Virginia Union

Defensive Linemen

Adam Aiken, St. Augustine’s

Anthony Binyard, Fayetteville State

Isaac Anderson, Virginia Union

Saevion Gibbs, Shaw

Linebackers

Benari Black, Johnson C. Smith

Shamar Graham, Virginia Union

Jaden Echols, Livingstone

Defensive Backs

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Kolby Merritt, Fayetteville State

Justin Fleming, Winston-Salem State

Devin Williams, Bowie State

Punt Returner

Roy Jackson III, Virginia State

Punter

Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State

Second-Team All-CIAA

Tight End

Qamar Grant, Winston-Salem State

Offensive Linemen

Bruno Onwuazor, Virginia State

Matthew Foster, Virginia State

Tyler Fleming, Fayetteville State

Mathias Nielsen, Virginia Union

Queonte Hilliard, Shaw

Wide Receivers

Deandre Proctor, St. Augustine’s

Ah’shaan Belcher, Shaw

Quarterback

Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State

Running Backs

Kymani Clarke, Virginia State

Sidney Gibbs, Shaw

Kick Returner

Barry Elliott, Fayetteville State

Place Kicker

Justin Zavala, Bowie State

Defensive Linemen

Shawan Lewis, Bowie State

Miqueal Pillow-Smiley, Virginia State

Kyle Camar, Winston-Salem State

Jaylyn Norris, Bluefield State

Linebackers

Jack Smith, Johnson C. Smith

Jameison Alston, St. Augustine’s

TJ Gunter, Bluefield State

Defensive Backs

Hasaan Mosley, Bowie State

Justin Campbell, Bluefield State

Booker Peake, St. Augustine’s

Jadon Carter, Bowie State

Punt Returner

Dick Cureton, Johnson C. Smith

Punter

Justin Zavala, Bowie State

Offensive All-CIAA Rookie Team

Isiah Teal, Bluefield State

Donte Lee Jr., Shaw

Daylin Lee, Winston-Salem State

Julian Milligan, Fayetteville State

Bryce Council, Fayetteville State

Jordan Morse, Bowie State

Tyleek McCoy, Virginia State

Mathias Neilsen, Virginia Union

Josiah Boyd, Fayetteville State

Daniel Hutton, Bluefield State

Elijah Gordon, Winston-Salem State