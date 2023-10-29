Fayetteville State won against Shaw University with a score of 21-14. The game-winning moment happened when quarterback Joe Owens threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Nigel Fitzgerald with only 20 seconds left on the clock.

Fitzgerald, who finished the game with four catches for 91 yards, spoke about the game-winning touchdown postgame per a quote obtained by the Bronco's athletic department, “I wouldn't say the play was for me, it was a shot play and thank God Joe found me. I could make the play for the team so we're going to the next game with a victory.”

This victory secured the Broncos' position as the champions of the CIAA South division for the sixth consecutive season. They are now eagerly awaiting the outcome of the Virginia State vs. Virginion Union matchup as they prepare to defend their title in the upcoming CIAA Championship.

Fayetteville State took an early lead, scoring the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter, making it 7-0. They extended their lead to 14-0 with another impressive score.

Shaw University fought back and managed to tie the game at 14-14. However, Fayetteville State made a decisive play with Owens Jr. connecting with Fitzgerald for the game-winning touchdown, reclaiming the lead at 21-14. Both teams battled fiercely for the rest of the game, but no further points were scored.

Owens Jr. showcased his skills, accumulating an impressive 280 passing yards, including one touchdown pass and two interceptions. Owens displayed remarkable accuracy, completing 71.9% of his passes, going 23-for-32, with an average of 8.8 yards per attempt. He also contributed 34 rushing yards. Derrick Alston Jr. had 33 rushing yards and one touchdown.

In terms of total yardage, Fayetteville State outperformed Shaw with 410 yards compared to 299 yards, including a dominant 280-157 advantage in passing yards. The Broncos took control early in the game and maintained their lead, securing a well-deserved victory.

Looking ahead, the Broncos will host Winston-Salem State on November 4th at 2 p.m. to conclude the regular season.