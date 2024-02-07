It's the actor's film debut.

Aran Murphy, Cillian Murphy’s son, is making his film debut alongside Jenna Ortega and others.

Sony’s 3000 Pictures is producing Taika Waitti’s Klara and the Sun. Along with Ortega and Murphy, it has Amy Adams and Mia Tharia, Deadline reports.

Aran Murphy to star in Klara and the Sun

The book the film is based on debuted on the NY Times Best Sellers Hardcover Fiction List at #3. It was number one in the Indie Best Sellers Hardcover list.

Aran Murphy, son of Cillian Murphy, will make his feature film debut in Taika Waititi’s ‘KLARA AND THE SUN’ alongside Jenna Ortega & Amy Adams. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/t1tkEq4ANi — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 7, 2024

According to the book’s synopsis, it reads, “Here is the story of Klara, an Artificial Friend with outstanding observational qualities, who, from her place in the store, watches carefully the behavior of those who come in to browse, and of those who pass on the street outside. She remains hopeful that a customer will soon choose her. Klara and the Sun is a thrilling book that offers a look at our changing world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator and one that explores the fundamental question: what does it mean to love?”

The movie sounds along the same lines, with Klara (Ortega) being the Artificial Friend who is designed to prevent loneliness. She’s purchased by a mother (Adams) and a teenager named Josie (Tharia), who has a mysterious illness. Klara goes on a quest to save Josie.

Murphy will play Rick, Josie’s best friend and next-door neighbor.

It’s not Aran’s first role. He played the title role of Hamnet from 2018-2019 on stage in Dublin, London, New York, Boston, Brisbane, and Hong Kong.

We’ll see if 16-year-old Aran Murphy can eventually become as big as his father with acting gigs. Considering the magnitude of star power in this upcoming film, it sounds like he’s well on his way.