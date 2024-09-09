The Cincinnati Bengals were the most shocking loser of Week 1. They lost 16-10 at home to Jacoby Brissett and the Patriots, falling to 0-1 for the third straight season. Joe Burrow, Orlando Brown, and Ja'Marr Chase are the players most to blame for the defeat.

Burrow struggled in his first game back from the wrist injury that ended his 2023 campaign. He threw for only 164 yards and no touchdowns in the game. Part of the problem was that he was poorly protected, allowing three sacks and four quarterback hits. Left tackle Orlando Brown struggled against Keion White, landing him on the list. And Ja'Marr Chase barely practiced in the summer and it showed in Week 1.

With a tough game coming against the Chiefs, these struggles must end as soon as possible. How can the Bengals turn things around to get back in the playoffs?

Joe Burrow faulters in Bengals' opener

The most blame goes to quarterback Joe Burrow who was not good against a defense that should have been ripe for the taking. The Patriots allowed the second-most points last year and traded away Matthew Judon before the season. This should have been a way to shake the rust off and get the season started positively.

Instead, Burrow failed to crack 200 passing yards and could not move the ball down the field. His shiny blonde hair and traffic cone orange jerseys were not enough to power past a team many think could be generationally terrible. September has been a struggle for Burrow and the Bengals throughout his career.

The Bengals started 0-2 in 2022 and turned it around to make the AFC Championship Game. While losing to the Chiefs on Sunday would be devastating, they have proven it is not the end of the season. Following the Chiefs game, they play the Panthers and Commanders so there is an opportunity to bounce back for Burrow and the Bengals.

Orlando Brown must step up

While Burrow is a phenomenal quarterback, he has had injury struggles in his college and professional career. The Bengals paid Orlando Brown to lure him away from the Chiefs and protect their quarterback. He did not accomplish that goal on Sunday. Burrow was hit four times, sacked three times, and fumbled once, but recovered it.

The running game was also dreadful, which lies partly on the offensive line. Chase Brown and Zach Moss combined for 55 rushing yards on 12 carries and never got the momentum to build the rushing game. Part of the blame for this goes to the front office which did not properly replace Joe Mixon.

The Bengals spent their first-round pick this year on tackle Amarius Mims out of Georgia. He did not see the field in the Week 1 loss and if Orlando Brown and Trent Brown continue to struggle at tackle, expect calls for Mims.

Ja'Marr Chase must shake off cobwebs

The Ja'Marr Chase contract drama has dragged into the regular season. Chase is in his fourth year in the league but is still looking for a new deal to replace his rookie deal. He is a year behind Brandon Aiyuk, Justin Jefferson, and Ceedee Lamb who got new deals this offseason. Therefore, Chase did not get a deal. He did decide to play in Week 1 after only practicing a few times. It showed, with a six-catch, 62-yard day.

Tee Higgins was ruled out in the leadup to the game with a hamstring injury. This put more pressure on Chase to carry the offense. He did not do that, leading to the defeat. This was a look into the future for the Bengals, who will likely lose Higgins in free agency. While they could replace him next year, Chase is currently slated as the lone difference-making wideout on the 2025 squad.

For Chase to get the new contract he wants, he must step up his game. The Chiefs' secondary is weaker than last year with L'jarius Sneed out the door now. With a national audience in the 4:25 window next week, Chase can make this game feel like a distant memory with a big game at Arrowhead.