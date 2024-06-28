Some bad news came to light for the Cincinnati football program, as star defensive tackle, Dontay Corleone, was recently diagnosed with blood clots. Hopefully, he makes a full recovery sooner, rather than later.

Corleone is officially ruled out indefinitely due to the blood clots he has in his lungs, according to Justin Williams of The Athletic. The Cincinnati football star was reportedly suffering from “chest discomfort and shortness of breath” and alerted the Bearcats' athletic training staff.

“The blood clots were discovered after Corleone reported chest discomfort and shortness of breath to Cincinnati athletic trainers, who worked closely with physicians and specialists at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on the diagnosis and initial treatment. Corleone spent one night in the hospital and was discharged on June 14. He has been recovering at home since then and will continue to sit out any football activities for an undetermined period while he continues to receive treatment.”

It's an unfortunate situation for the Cincinnati football star. Blood clots in the lungs are a serious situation. Soon after the news broke, the University of Cincinnati released a statement regarding Dontay Corleone's diagnosis. Corleone also shared a statement himself.

“I am incredibly grateful to my family and for Aaron Himmler, Dr. Jon Divine, our whole medical staff, and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for guiding me through this over the last few weeks. Right now, I'm focused on my recovery. My hope is I will be able to return to football soon, but in the meantime, I will do everything I can to rehab and help the football program as a leader and mentor to our younger players. I'm looking forward to being around the guys soon. The sky is the limit for the Bearcats this season. I love my teammates, our coaches, this university, this city, and – of course – this fanbase, which has been incredibly supportive of me over the last three years.”

Only time will tell how the Cincinnati football star recovers through this process. At the very least, he's in good spirits while overcoming this obstacle. Dontay Corleone has played two seasons with the Bearcats. During his time in Cincinnati, Corleone has recorded 84 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.