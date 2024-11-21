ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats are part of the Big 12's mushy, mediocre middle. Neither team completely bottomed out this season, but neither did either side manage to rise to the top tier of the Big 12 Conference. For Cincinnati, this outcome is not surprising. The Bearcats were not expected to be one of the top four or five teams in the league. To that extent, Cincinnati's season — while not impressive — is not an overwhelming disappointment.

For Kansas State, it's a different story.

The Wildcats won the Big 12 championship two seasons ago, knocking off previously unbeaten TCU in the conference title game and going to the Sugar Bowl. Chris Klieman is regarded as one of the better coaches in the sport. Earlier this season, Kansas State went on the road and beat Tulane, a team which will play for the AAC championship and is regarded as one of the three best Group of Five teams in the country. KSU showed it can play good football and beat good teams on the road. It suggested that this Wildcat group was more than capable of rising to the top of the Big 12. Keep in mind that Kansas State won at Colorado this season. At its best, Kansas State is a really good team.

Yet, KSU is out of the running for the Big 12 title entering the final games of the season. The Wildcats have lost three conference games. They lost to a not-very-good Houston team. They were manhandled at home last week by Arizona State. Those are games every KSU player, coach and fan expected to win before the season started. It just hasn't come together for this team, and it starts on the offensive side of the ball. Against Houston, KSU's offense got stymied in the final 20 minutes. Against ASU, Kansas State's offense was completely stuck in the first half. The Kansas State offense has simply not been able to play complete games. There are brief bursts of quality but nothing sustained on a consistent basis. Klieman knows he will need a quarterback upgrade in the transfer portal in 2025 if this program is going to reach its potential. Playing out the string in Week 13 is not what anyone at Kansas State envisioned for this deeply disappointing season.

Cincinnati-Kansas State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 1996. Kansas State won, 35-0.

Overall Series: The all-time series is tied, 2-2.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kansas State Wildcats are a very disappointing team. A team which can lose to Houston and which can fall behind by 24 points to Arizona State at home is certainly not a team which inspires confidence as an 8.5-point favorite. Cincinnati doesn't have to win; it just needs to lose by a touchdown. Given how unreliable KSU's offense is, Cincy stands a good chance of being able to cover.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats are way too good to continue to muddle along like this. There is pride in that locker room, and Chris Klieman is too good a coach to allow his team to drift through the remainder of the season. Kansas State will come out of the tunnel ready to play good football and set a better tone leading into its bowl game. You will see KSU play with focus here, and that should be enough to win big.

Final Cincinnati-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

If you have been betting on Big 12 football this season, chances are you have gotten kicked in the teeth a lot. This has been a terrible conference to bet on in 2024, so you shouldn't think this game will be any different in that regard. Just stay away.

Final Cincinnati-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -8.5