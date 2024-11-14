ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Cincinnati-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cincinnati-Iowa State.

The Iowa State Cyclones have had a November to forget. They lost to Texas Tech on the first weekend of the month and then fell to Kansas this past weekend. What had been an unbeaten season, with the Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff being distinct possibilities, has turned into a period of doubt and uncertainty. The Cyclones now are very unlikely to make the Big 12 Championship Game, and their bowl prospects have also dimmed. It's going to be difficult for ISU to make a New Year's Six bowl at this point. Two weeks ago, that seemed highly likely, but everything has changed for the worse.

All Iowa State can do is shut out the noise and the depression of losing such a huge opportunity over the past few weeks. If you had told Iowa State players or fans before the season that the Cyclones would win 10 games, they would have been wildly happy and enthusiastic. That 10-win goal is still attainable. Iowa State needs to go after that goal and find fresh inspiration in the home stretch of the season. Get 10 wins and see what happens. Maybe outside results in a wild and crazy Big 12 will fall in Iowa State's favor, and the Cyclones will get a better postseason situation than they are currently expecting. The bottom line is that 10-2 looks a lot better than 9-3. The Cyclones need to reset their goals and hit the reset button on their season.

ISU faces Cincinnati this weekend. The Bearcats have, like the Cyclones, lost consecutive games. In UC's case, the stacking up of losses has jeopardized the Bearcats' postseason plans. UC is 5-4 and needs one more win to lock up a bowl bid. The Bearcats finish their season with Kansas State and TCU. Neither game is a certain victory, so the Bearcats need to eliminate drama and secure a bowl bid now. They don't want their bowl status to linger into the final game of the season.

Cincinnati-Iowa State Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Iowa State won, 30-10.

Overall Series: Iowa State leads the all-time series, 1-0.

Here are the Cincinnati-Iowa State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Cincinnati-Iowa State Odds

Cincinnati: +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +250

Iowa State: -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -315

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cincinnati vs Iowa State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State has not played good football for the past month. Even before losing these last two games, the Cyclones were messing around with mediocre Big 12 teams, getting roped into very close games and not starting well in first halves and first quarters. Iowa State was a really good and impressive team in the first half of the season. The grind of the campaign has clearly wore this team down. Cincinnati might actually win outright, not merely covering the spread.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread/Win

ISU has been so bad the past month that the Cyclones are bound to play a good game at some point before the season ends. Going up against a struggling Cincy team at home might be the get-well tonic this team needs.

Final Cincinnati-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

We're leaning to ISU here, but we don't trust either of these teams. You can simply pass on this game and move along.

Final Cincinnati-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -8.5