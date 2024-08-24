The Clark Atlanta University Panthers didn’t win a single game last year, but the hype for this season is at an all time high.

In a tweet posted on X, formerly known as Twitter,Coach Teddy Keaton responded to a pre-season HBCU poll ranking for his Clark Atlanta Panthers.

“This is rat poison; don’t believe the hype,” Keaton said.

The ranking in question is from the “Inside the Huddle Report” by Dr. Cavil’s HBCU Sports Lab.

Keaton continued, “How does CAU rank in creating great practice habits and effort? Are we focused all 20 hours of practice? Are we focused in the meeting room? That will determine our true ranking.”

Despite a winless 0-10 record last season, the Panthers were still ranked fourth, ahead of SIAC rivals Fort Valley State, Lane College, Savannah State, Miles College, Tuskegee, and Central State.

So why is there so much buzz about the winless Atlanta-based program?

In addition to a new red turf field unveiled recently, a key factor is the arrival of 10 transfer players from Keaton’s previous 7-3 Allen University team. According to Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday, the program has added notable talent, including Denzell Moore, Jaheim Borden, DeAndre Pridgett, Eli Shareef, and SIAC Player of the Year David Wright, who plays quarterback.

Last season, the high-powered Yellow Jackets offense led the SIAC in yards per game, averaging 454.9 yards per contest. They finished sixth in the conference last year and had a .700 win percentage to conclude their historic season. Heading into this season, Keaton has an overall coaching record of 70-51. In a press release last fall, Clark Atlanta President George T. French Jr., Ph.D., expressed confidence in Keaton’s leadership.

“We are confident that Coach Keaton’s leadership will take the Panthers to new heights. We are excited for the future of our football program under his guidance,” French said.

The Panters kick off the season with a visit to Fort Valley State University on August 31st at 1 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on HBCU GO.