Clark Atlanta University has unofficially unveiled its new turf field for the upcoming football season. Many pictures surfaced of the bright red field this past weekend. In a post now deleted on X formally known as Twitter from defensive backs coach Arthur Williams, the new field is reportedly part of a $1 million dollar project.

“Our first day of practice on our new 1 something million dollar field! The stage is set !! GO PANTHERS!!”

CAU is currently the second HBCU with colored turf, Livingstone college became the first in HBCU history when it unveiled their blue turf prior to the 2022 football season. Many users expressed their excitement for the new field, but will this help the Panthers have a winning season this year?

The Panthers have won a total of eight games since the 2018 season and haven't had an .500 season since 2016 when the program went (5-5) going 3-4 in conference play. Last year they posted a record of 0-10 placing last in the SIAC. This year they look to have an exciting season under the leadership of former Allen University head coach Teddy Keaton. Keaton will play his former team for CAU’s home opener on September 7.

Keaton also brought with him some talent on both sides of the field, but the most promising is Junior quarterback and SIAC Player Of The Year David Wright. Wright led the Yellow Jackets to a 7-3 record as well as completing 58% of his passes. He led the SIAC in passing yards with 3,171 and second in total touchdowns with 23. He finished his redshirt sophomore campaign holding records in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and completions for Allen University.

Clark Atlanta open up the 2024 season against fellow Georgia HBCU and conference rival Fort Valley State University next Saturday, August 31. The game is set to be broadcast on HBCU Go at 1 PM EST. They look to win their first game against the program since 2018.