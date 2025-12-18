Two weeks after placing head football coach Brian Smith on indefinite leave, Ohio fired him with cause on Wednesday. It has since been reported that the 45-year-old was relieved of his duties after just one year due to allegedly having an intimate relationship with an undergraduate student.

The Bobcats noted in their initial statement that they fired Smith after discovering evidence of “serious professional misconduct.” That turned out to be a series of extramarital affairs, including one with an Ohio University undergraduate student, according to ‘The Athletic.'

Smith reportedly met up with multiple women at the Ohio University Inn, including the student, during which he was seen by an unnamed player's parent. The school's termination letter also accused him of making a public appearance while intoxicated, per ‘The Athletic.'

Photos of the termination have circulated on social media, with multiple outlets posting it on X, formerly Twitter. Ohio University's student-run newspaper, The Post, released a screenshot of the letter in its entirety.

BREAKING: The Post has obtained the letter sent by Ohio President Lori Stewart Gonzalez to former head coach Brian Smith and his attorney. In it, she claims that Smith had extramarital affairs, one with an undergraduate student at Ohio. Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/7djEQWuIBa — The Post (@ThePost) December 18, 2025

Smith will not be owed the remaining salary of his five-year contract after being fired with cause. His lawyer, Rex Elliott, has already publicly denounced the claims, insinuating the coach will fight the termination. Elliott and Smith openly acknowledged the relationship, but claim it was not extramarital, and the university has no policies against it.

Article Continues Below

Ohio fires head football coach Brian Smith

Ohio hired Smith at the end of the 2024 season to replace Tim Albin, who left for the vacant head coaching job at Charlotte. Smith led the Bobcats to a 30-27 win over Jacksonville State in the Cure Bowl before orchestrating an 8-4 season in 2025. Smith fell one game short of the MAC Championship Game in his first season as head coach.

Ohio promoted Smith after three years as an assistant, including two as associate head coach. His previous stops also include associate head coaching stints at Washington State and his alma mater, Hawaii.

Ohio will take on UNLV in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Dec. 23. John Hauser has already been named the Bobcats' interim head coach and has been filling the role since Smith was placed on leave.