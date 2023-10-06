The Los Angeles Dodgers have been a major postseason player for 11 consecutive seasons. During that time as a playoff team, they have won only one World Series. Some of those failures have to land on the shoulders of ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who has rarely been the star hurler in playoffs that he has been in the regular season.

Clayton Kershaw: "I think the one thing that has switched for me a little bit is you use those nerves, but where are the nerves coming from? I think at times maybe in the past I had a fear of failure and didn't want to go out there and fail."https://t.co/NJDCXFCxSC pic.twitter.com/GBvJeXivDE — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) October 6, 2023

Kershaw addressed some of his past failures Friday when meeting the press ahead of the Dodgers playoff series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I think the one thing that has switched for me a little bit is you use those nerves, but where are the nerves coming from? I think at times maybe in the past I had a fear of failure and didn't want to go out there and fail.”

Kershaw is slated to get the start for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the series and he will be facing Arizona's Merrill Kelly. The Diamondbacks right hander had a 12-8 regular-season record along with a 3.29 earned run average and 187 strikeouts.

Clayton Kershaw battled injuries at various points throughout the regular season, but he had a 13-5 records along with a 2.47 ERA and 137 strikeouts.

Clayton Kershaw has been one of the best regular-season pitchers for the Dodgers throughout their long history, winning 3 Cy Young Awards and taking the ERA crown 5 times. His regular-season record rivals legendary Hall of Famers Sandy Koufax and Don Drysdale.

However, his postseason record does not compare with those two superstars. Kershaw has pitched 194.0 postseason innings and he has a lifetime record of 13-12 with a 4.22 ERA.