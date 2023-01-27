The sports world has seen its fair share of bizarre injuries to athletes. We’ve seen players get injured because of a motorcycle (or bike) accident. We’ve seen others injure their genitals due to a freak shaving accident. Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway might’ve had the most insane genitalia-related injury, though, based on his latest IG video (sourced by TMZ).

Brevin Galloway: “This morning, I went to lift, I came back, I took a nap, I woke up from my nap — my balls and my nut sack were exploded! I don’t know what happened to my balls,” he said. “I guess they were trying to be like basketballs, but we made it.”

What Brevin Galloway experienced is a bad case of testicular torsion. This injury happens when a man’s testicle suddenly rotates and twists the vessel bringing it blood. It is often experienced after hours of intense physical activity. In the Clemson basketball star’s case, it’s lifting that triggered the torsion. Immediate surgery is required to relieve the pain, which can come suddenly and intensely.

Galloway is one of the key players for a dominant Clemson basketball squad leading its conference right now. He’s currently averaging around ten points per game as a starting guard for the Tigers. Galloway is expected to miss some time due to the surgery, but it will be a short absence. The guard posted a message on Twitter saying that everything was “all good now”, but that it was the worst pain he’s experienced in his life.