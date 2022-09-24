Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei joins an elite club in win over Wake Forest

After slowly but surely making their way through a game that felt like an eternity to complete, Clemson has moved to 4-0 with a 51-45 win over Wake Forest. Though the game was not without some stress, as the Demon Deacons’ Sam Hartman did tie an ACC record with a six-touchdown performance, in the end, the Tigers did what the Tigers do, and their status as the fifth-ranked team in the nation likely won’t change without a loss above them.

Dabo Swinney’s job is safe, as the last time Wake Forest beat Clemson, the Tigers fired their head coach, the college football playoffs are still a very real possibility, and after some up-and-down performances to start out the season, DJ Uiagalelei turned in an impressive performance in the win, throwing for 371 yards and five touchdowns on a 26/41 effort.

Impressive stuff, right? Historically speaking, it’s even more so; according to Matt Zenitz, the senior national college football reporter for On3 Sports, Uiagalelei becomes just the third Clemson QB since 2013 to put up 370 yards and five touchdowns in a single game. Now granted, since 2013, the Tigers have largely only relied on three quarterbacks, Uiagalelei, Trevor Lawrence, and Dashawn Watson before him, but still, the feat is impressive nonetheless.

If Uiagalelei can build on his strong showing in Winston-Salem and continue to throw the ball with meaning, purpose, and intent, it could spell good things for Clemson down the line, as the rest of the roster is largely in place for another shot at the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy.