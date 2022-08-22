In 2021, Clemson football may have fallen short of expectations, but the Tigers still had a double-digit victory season. 10-3 sounds like a letdown because the standard has been set so absurdly high under Dabo Swinney, and in some ways it is.

Now, let’s take a brief step back and look at how they did.

No, Clemson did not take home the 2021 national title. They also missed the College Football Playoffs and the ACC championship.

Still, for the eleventh season in a row, Clemson football did record a double-digit victory season. Objectively speaking, that is still a really good streak.

The team struggled on offense, suffered a number of injuries to its NFL-caliber defensive line, finished dead last in the ACC in passing efficiency, second-to-last in total offense, and the offense got stalled numerous times.

Even with all of those things taking place, though, Clemson was plenty tough. It still took the eventual national champion (Georgia), a road game against the eventual ACC champion (Pitt), and a double-overtime road loss to one of the league’s best teams (NC State) to bring Clemson’s season to an end.

And sure, there are many other things that happened. They lost a few important members of the coaching staff. Coach Swinney also isn’t entirely on board with the modernization of collegiate athletics, too.

Look past all that, however, and just focus on the players. Do that and you’ll see that this is still a title contender. If Clemson can only maintain a passable offense, the Tigers will once again contend for an ACC Championship and the College Football Playoffs.

Here are a few bold predictions for Clemson football in 2022.

Clemson Football 2022 Predictions

3. Shipley & Pace Speed Show

This season, Clemson will have two running backs who should each surpass 1,000 yards.

Last year, the running backs were so inexperienced. They had two freshmen and one sophomore. It also took some time for fans to see the offensive line’s full potential owing to injuries and inexperience on the offensive line.

Observers began to understand how fantastic these players might be towards the end of the season, though. Down the stretch, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace combined for a devastating 1-2 punch, while Phil Mafah showed enough to thrill the crowd. Looking ahead, we should see a Shipley & Pace Speed Show in 2022.

Will Shipley pic.twitter.com/up3134uXyv — Seldom Used Reserve (@seldomusedres) August 19, 2022

It’s reasonable to assume that this projection depends on Shipley and Pace avoiding major injuries. Both have great bursts as long as they get clearance from the o-line. They’ve also shown some ability to bounce off defenders and run like heck.

Speaking of the offensive line, this is where Clemson really hopes their players stay healthy. That’s crucial for this prediction to come to fruition. Should the o-line falter or suffer a ton of injuries, it seems unlikely that even one RB will surpass 1,000 yards in 2021.

2. Joseph Ngata breakout season

If you have not yet seen any clip of Joseph Ngata surpassing 100 receiving yards versus Georgia last season, then go on YouTube now.

Now consider how effective Georgia’s defense was in helping the Bulldogs win the national title the previous season. Keep in mind how the Bulldog defensive rush affected Clemson’s quarterback and how the offensive line was powerless to stop it. Recall how little opening the other receivers were able to make.

Despite all those, Ngata had a fantastic night as a receiver against the eventual national champions. The dude is just gifted. Having said that, it is fair to wonder if the commitment and readiness (both physically and intellectually) have always been there.

We’ll see this season, but odds are he’ll have a breakout year.

We are all aware that Ngata’s major weakness has been his lack of availability because of injuries. When we step back and consider what Ngata has been missing, the issue becomes rather obvious: he hasn’t had a motor. In order to perform at a greater level throughout the offseason and during practice, he hasn’t been motivated to push himself. He had to learn this the hard way.

We will only need to cross our fingers for Ngata, but there is reason to believe he is improving his physical and mental fitness. Remember that injuries may occur to even the best-prepared sportsmen. Because of certain other offensive flaws and the likelihood that the run game will be frequently utilized, it is difficult to set a statistical bar for Ngata, but don’t be shocked if he will be regarded as a contender for Offensive MVP at the end of the year.

1. Trenton Simpson will jump out of the arena

Due to his output and athleticism, Trenton Simpson has attracted the attention of professional scouts. He played inside linebacker this offseason after playing strong side linebacker for his previous two seasons.

This coming season, Simpson will have opportunities to pass rush from all positions. Someone will unavoidably attempt to block him low when he does, and when they do, look for Simpson to jump over them like crazy.

IM DIFFERENT! 6’3 235 DOING THIS!!! Guess My Vertical! pic.twitter.com/lKNFHN1dVX — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) June 10, 2022

When the blocker goes low to block, Simpson will eventually fly. That’s just what he does.

His locker room leadership will also be crucial for Clemson football. That could well be his largest impact this season. His teammates really admire and appreciate him. A back seven that is losing five important players will depend heavily on his leadership and expertise. Although it’s a team sport, athleticism is important, and the back seven’s teamwork is also critical.

Take note as well that although physically impressive, the other linebackers projected to start with Simpson are inexperienced and young. This year, Andrew Mukuba will spend a lot of time on the field, although he is still learning. In the previous two years, Landen Zanders hasn’t played much on the field. Senior Jayln Phillips hasn’t yet started games on a regular basis. Again, Simpson’s experience, leadership, and skills will tie all of them together.

If Clemson’s defensive line will be a positive factor, a whole lot of it will depend on Simpson.