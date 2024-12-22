On Saturday, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik turned in a standout performance during the Tigers’ 38-24 loss to Texas in the first round of the College Football Playoff, becoming the first quarterback to throw for over 300 yards against the Longhorns this season. Klubnik’s 336 passing yards matched an accomplishment previously set by Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., who threw for 430 yards against Texas in last year’s CFP semifinal.

“Clemson's Cade Klubnik (305 yards passing) is 1st QB to throw for more than 300 yards vs. Texas this year, Last QB to throw for more than 300 yards was Washington's Michael Penix (430 yards) in last year's CFB Playoff semifinal, a 37-31 UW win.” via Brett McMurphy noted on X, formerly Twitter.

Despite the loss, Klubnik’s effort highlighted his growth as a quarterback and offered Clemson fans a glimpse of the program’s potential in future years. The sophomore completed 60% of his passes, threw for three touchdowns, and added another highlight to his breakout season.

“You saw the heart of our quarterback. How 'bout that guy? Just incredible,” said Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney after the game. Klubnik’s performance was even more impressive given the challenging circumstances. Without injured starting running back Phil Mafah, Clemson lacked a reliable ground game. Wide receiver Adam Randall led the team in rushing with just 44 yards, 41 of which came on a single carry.

Clemson, Cade Klubnik look to 2025 and beyond

Klubnik engineered two second-half touchdown drives, cutting Texas’ lead to a single score. His first was capped with a 25-yard touchdown pass to running back Jarvis Green, a career-first for the freshman. On the next drive, Klubnik delivered a clutch 7-yard touchdown to freshman receiver T.J. Moore under pressure, further showcasing his poise and accuracy.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian praised Klubnik’s performance, saying, “A credit to Clemson, credit to Cade. I thought Cade had a nice ballgame for them. He's a tough guy because there's the timing throws and then there's those off-schedule plays that he makes.”

While the Longhorns ultimately sealed the game with a 77-yard touchdown run by Jaydon Blue, Klubnik’s performance solidified his standing as one of college football’s rising stars. This season, he recorded 308 completions, the third-most in Clemson history, and tied for the second-most touchdown passes in a single season with 36. Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley highlighted Klubnik’s resilience: “This kid absolutely played his (tail) off tonight and this season.”

With Klubnik potentially returning for his junior year, Clemson’s outlook for 2025 remains bright. “If an experienced Klubnik returns for his final year, Clemson will have a true shot to be national champions,” said Swinney. For now, Klubnik’s future remains undecided, but his stellar season and leadership have left an indelible mark on Clemson football.