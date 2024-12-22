On Saturday, Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns took another step toward a national championship with a 38-24 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff. Despite a late surge from Clemons, Texas proved its resilience with key plays on both sides of the ball, punching its ticket to the Peach Bowl against No. 4 Arizona State on January 1.

After the game, Ewers shared his pride in the team’s performance and his excitement for what lies ahead. “So proud of how all these guys are playing. We just get to play more ball,” he said via Brian Davis on X, formerly Twitter. Addressing his decision to wear an ankle brace during the game, Ewers added, “It’s not going to hurt, so I just decided to put it on.”

Ewers was efficient under center, completing 17 of 24 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. His poise and leadership were critical in securing Texas’ first-ever CFP victory. The Longhorns leaned heavily on their running game, amassing 292 yards on the ground. Jaydon Blue led the way with 146 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-sealing 77-yard sprint in the fourth quarter. Quintrevion Wisner also contributed significantly, rushing for 110 yards and two scores.

Texas punches a ticket into the Peach Bowl

Texas jumped out to an early lead after a 12-play touchdown drive capped by a Wisner 3-yard run. Blue followed with a 38-yard scoring burst, and the Longhorns built a 28-10 halftime lead, with Ewers connecting on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Helm just before the break. The 28 first-half points marked the most Clemson has allowed this season.

Clemson, however, made it a contest in the second half. Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik, who threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns, rallied his team with two scoring passes in the third and fourth quarters, trimming the lead to 31-24. But Texas responded immediately. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Blue broke free for a 77-yard touchdown, restoring a 14-point cushion.

The Longhorns defense then stepped up with a pivotal goal-line stand, stuffing Clemson’s Keith Adams Jr. for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-goal to effectively seal the victory.

Reflecting on the game, Ewers expressed confidence in the team’s growth. “We’ve been through ups and downs, but we’re peaking at the right time,” he said. Texas, now preparing for Arizona State in the Peach Bowl, will look to build on this momentum as they aim for their first national championship since 2005.