After a disappointing 2023 campaign, Clemson football is losing wide receiver Beaux Collins to the transfer portal.

The college football regular season has flown by and we have somehow already reached conference championship weekend. Every conference will play their title game this weekend, and it's going to be an exciting couple of days in the college football world. One thing that will be weird this weekend is not seeing Clemson football in the ACC title game. The Tigers have been the class of the conference during the last decade, but their reign may be coming to an end. Clemson needs to bounce back next year, and the Tigers will have one less player from this year's team as one wide receiver is transferring.

Wide receiver Beaux Collins will not be with Clemson football next season as he is entering the transfer portal, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel. It wouldn't be a huge surprise to see more Tigers transfer than usual after this season. This wasn't the type of season that we expected from Clemson, and they be appear to be trending down right now.

Beaux Collins has been with Clemson for three seasons, and he has had three solid years. He immediately made an impact during his freshman season as he racked up 407 yards and three touchdowns on 31 receptions. He now has 91 receptions during his Tigers career for 1,290 yards and 11 touchdowns. Collins had been a solid receiver throughout his career, and he will likely receive a lot of attention in the transfer portal.

Dabo Swinney and this Clemson football team will have their hands full next season trying to get back to the top of the college football world, but this season isn't quite over yet. The Tigers finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, so they will still go to a bowl game. The Tigers need to get some momentum rolling into the offseason, and knowing that Collins will be gone next year makes it that much more difficult.