Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney has been linked to the Texas A&M job, and the whispers are getting louder

After firing Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M is hoping to wrap up its coaching search in the near future, with multiple candidates beginning to emerge. Athletic director Ross Bjork has stated the program is in neutral and the Aggies will be looking for someone to take them forward. Clemson Football coach Dabo Swinney has emerged as a candidate for the Texas A&M job, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle.

Swinney, a two-time national championship-winning head coach, is viewed as one of the best in the profession. It would be a monster move from Bjork, with the Aggies once again making a splashy hire.

When asked about whether he has any interest in the head coaching position in College Station that recently opened up after the dismissal of Texas A&M Aggies mentor Jimbo Fisher, Swinney portrayed an image of a man fully dedicated to his current job.

“I'm just focused on this job,” Swinney said (h/t Christina Long of Greenville News). “Always have been. … It must be November. That's all I can say.”

Of course, it wouldn't make sense for Swinney to publicly express his desire to pursue the Texas A&M gig with Clemson football still in the middle of a campaign, even if he does indeed want to check out the job.

Other names being linked to the Aggies are Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin, Duke Blue Devils' Mike Elko, and Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning. Lanning as already made it clear that he will not be entertaining other offers despite the rumors linking him to the position.

Clemson football wraps up their regular season against South Carolina on Saturday.