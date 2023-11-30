Clemson football needs to rebound next year after a poor showing in 2023, but they will be losing a major piece on defense.

It feels like the college football season just started, but we have somehow already reached championship weekend. Every conference championship game is taking place this weekend, and it will feel weird not seeing the Clemson football team in the ACC Championship. The Tigers have been one of the best teams in college football throughout the past decade, but Dabo Swinney's dynasty seems to be falling. Clemson finished this regular season with an 8-4 record, and Tigers fans are ready to move on to next season. Clemson did, however, just receive some news that will have an impact on that 2024 season.

Clemson football cornerback Nate Wiggins will not be returning to the Tigers next season as he will enter the NFL Draft, according to an article from ESPN. Wiggins has been a top player on the Clemson defense, and because of that, he is expected to be a high draft pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is currently projecting him to be a top 25 pick. Wiggins is not planning on playing in the bowl season, and he feels like this is the right time to go to the NFL.

“I just feel like it was that time,” Nate Wiggins said. “All the hard work I've put in, I feel like it was time for me to declare.”

After an impressive career with Clemson, Wiggins has gained a lot of confidence. He doesn't think that there is another corner in the draft like him.

“I feel like I'm the fastest and I feel like I'm the most complete corner in the draft,” Wiggins said.

Not only has Wiggins been a great player on the field for Clemson, but he's a good guy to have off the field as well. Wiggins knows that in the NFL, that is going to continue.

“I'm a cornerback who is going to lock down the best receiver and bring ball skills,” Wiggins continued. “They're going to get a hard worker. Someone they can depend on and someone who can get the job done and love their teammates.”

Wiggins career at Clemson is now over, but he is thankful for his time with the Tigers. His time with the program helped his NFL dream come true.

“I'm thankful for Clemson,” Wiggins said. “They developed me into a wonderful man. Dabo and the whole coaching staff are so loving and pour out energy every day. They love everyone who goes through Clemson. They played a big part in my development. This was a dream that I always wanted and it came fast. My mom has had a huge impact on me. She pushed me through the hard times. She always stayed on my side and believed in me.”

Now that his college days at Clemson are over, Wiggins is moving on to bigger things. He has the chance to be a first round draft pick, and he is going to make whatever team he's on very happy.