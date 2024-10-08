The Clemson football program has had a strong start to the 2024 season. With a 4-1 overall record and 3-0 conference standing, the Tigers sit first in the ACC. Clemson has been on a four-game winning streak amid other top teams, such as Alabama and Georgia, suffering upsets in Weeks 5 and 6. Head coach Dabo Swinney spoke on how Clemson has been able to stand strong through tough competition.

Clemson football wants to stay grounded

Swinney revealed his strong take on Tuesday as his team's prepares for another week:

“Back in the old days you would, but now you don't have to show nothing. Because they all got it, they're telling me about it. ‘Did you see that? Did you see this?' I couldn't believe it. I didn't know anything about any of that until I got into the locker room,” Dabo Swinney began, via Austin Hannon of 247 Sports.

Swinney noted the importance of not always listening to predictions.

“College football did us a favor, because this is a week where, if you pay attention to what people say on the outside, they're gonna be saying you're supposed to win — this isn't a game of ‘supposed to.' This is a game of ‘what you do.' It's a game of performance. That's why I think we've been so consistent, we've created that windshield mentality for years.”

The Clemson football team is focused on being prepared every time they take the field. That is not to say Alabama and Georgia were not prepared. Sometimes, things just happen. But Swinney emphasized the importance of consistent habits.

“You create consistency in your preparation, it can't matter, and that's hard. That's not an easy thing to establish because it is hard, these are kids, and there is a lot going on on the outside that can really distract you. You gotta show up and play, every single week. And that's why we talk about playing to a standard — you don't play to an opponent, you don't play to a record. Last week, [Florida State was] 1-4. You get caught up in that, you're getting beat,” Swinney added.

The Tigers have high College Football Playoff aspirations, and they know they will need to maintain consistency and stay grounded to continue to perform well.