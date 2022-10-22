DJ Uiagalelei drops truth bomb on Dabo Swinney benching him in Clemson football win over Syracuse

DJ Uiagalelei discussed Dabo Swinney’s decision to bench him during Clemson football’s 27-21 victory over Syracuse, per Grace Raynor.

“For me, if I was put in (Swinney’s) spot, I probably would have done the same thing,” Uiagalelei said.

The Tigers moved to 8-0 on the season despite the QB uncertainty. DJ Uiagalelei finished the game going 13-21 through the air with 138 yards. However, his 2 interceptions led to Dabo Swinney’s decision. Cade Klubnik went 2-4 through the air in limited action. Klubnik ultimately led a second-half comeback for Clemson football to remain undefeated.

Swinney stated after the game that DJ Uiagalelei is still the team’s starting QB. He even used a Steph Curry comparison to defend his quarterback.

“Well sometimes, you know, Steph Curry goes 2-for-25.”

ESPN shared a postgame quote from Swinney further defending DJ Uiagalelei.

“DJ’s our starter. DJ’s our leader. Ain’t nothing changed there. He just had one of them days,” Swinney said. “He missed a few plays, but he’s earned [being the starter]. He’s got to clean up a few things he did today, but he will.”

Nevertheless, it has to be nice from Clemson to know they have capable backup option should Uiagalelei’s struggles persist. On the season, DJ Uiagalelei has recorded over 1,600 passing yards with 17 touchdowns. Interceptions have not been much of an issue for the Clemson QB either. Swinney and the Tigers are hopeful his underwhelming performance against Syracuse will prove to be an outlier.

Clemson football will look to remain undefeated moving forward following their competitive victory on Saturday.