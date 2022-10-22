Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney.

The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy as Swinney had to pull out star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei due to his struggles–finishing just 13 of his 21 passes for 138 yards, zero touchdown and two interceptions.

After the contest, Swinney tried to defend Uiagalelei and his decision to take him out of the game. His explanation raised a lot of eyebrows, though, as he invoked Curry and said that, “Well sometimes, you know, Steph Curry goes 2-for-25.”

Warriors fans were quick to point out that while Curry has had bad days on the hardcourt, he never had such a game where he went 2-for25 from the field. NEVER.

Dabo Swinney: "Well sometimes, you know, Steph Curry goes 2-for-25." Our research department confirms this has never happened to @StephenCurry30. pic.twitter.com/zAh8hz0zac — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 22, 2022

Of course Dabo Swinney is not really saying that Stephen Curry has gone 2-for-25 or whatsoever. He is just trying to make a point that even the greatest of them can have bad games. However, it’s not stopping the Warriors faithful from going at the Clemson football head coach to mock and poke fun at him.

Dabo Swinney: "Sometimes, Steph Curry goes 2 for 25…" pic.twitter.com/ip0QDzUpBw — George Takata (@georgetakata) October 22, 2022

Dabo Swinney, on benching his starting QB on an off day, said "sometimes Steph Curry shoots 2-25." Steph has taken 25 or more FGA 98 times in his career (regular season + playoffs). His fewest makes in those 98 games was 7. What else is Dabo lying about? — Lucas Hann (@LucasJHann) October 22, 2022

Others also couldn’t believe their ears that Swinner compared Uiagalelei to Curry:

“I promise you Steph has never gone 2 for 25 in his life. Also, Dabo comparing DJ to Steph is something,” Billy Heyen of Sandusky Register wrote.

“One thing that is very certain is that DJ ain’t Steph Curry,” another fan commented.

For what it’s worth, though, it’s not the first time Swinney has mentioned Curry when commenting about his quarterbacks. He also praised Trevor Lawrence once, saying that how he threw during his Pro Day was like “watching Steph Curry shoot a basketball.”

“It’s a beautiful thing to watch. It’s like watching @StephenCurry30 shoot a basketball. It’s just fun to watch this guy throw it.” —Dabo Swinney on Trevor Lawrence’s @ClemsonFB Pro Day pic.twitter.com/htlT6hTFfg — ACC Network (@accnetwork) February 12, 2021

Looks like we have a big Curry fan in Swinney.