Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the best reactions.

Clemson has a very scary defense, and also, a very scary offense. — Jamin Thompson (@jaminthompson) September 6, 2022

That sums it up pretty well. The Clemson football defense held Geogia Tech to just 28 yards of offense but managed just 38 yards in the first quarter. However, it’s not anything new for Tigers fans, who are beginning to feel like this is deja vu all over again in 2022.

“Clemson’s offense will be better this year” Clemson’s offense: pic.twitter.com/r9siD3PaoQ — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) September 6, 2022

Clemson 2021 offense and Clemson 2022 offense pic.twitter.com/GWPViuSTIq — Brad Senkiw (@BradSenkiw) September 6, 2022

Say this about Clemson football fans. They have a great sense of humor. The Tigers faithful came up with some very creative ways to express their frustrations with an offense that came out of the gates slow to start the 2022 season.

Last year, the Tigers put up just 26.3 points per game and averaged 359.2 total yards per contest. It was the Clemson offense that doomed the program last year, preventing them from continuing their trend of College Football Playoff excellence.

Clemson once again with a 12-0 defense and a 4-8 offense. — Brandon Walker (@BFW) September 6, 2022

If Clemson can have even a decent offense they will be in the CFB playoffs lol. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) September 6, 2022

Clemson football fans are out here just hoping that 2022 won’t be a repeat of last year’s performance. But never fear, Tigers fans, the university has heard your complaints and answered them!

At the time of publication, the Tigers had come alive offensively, scoring one touchdown after a blocked punt and another after an eight-play drive. Maybe there is hope yet.

And maybe every time Clemson football comes out a little flat, all their fans need to do is take to Twitter and complain a little bit.