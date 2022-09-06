fbpx
Connect with us

NCAA Football

Fed-up Clemson football fans take to Twitter with comical reactions to offense’s early struggles vs. Georgia Tech

Clemson football, Georgia Tech football, Clemson Georgia Tech, Clemson football 2022

One quarter. That’s all it took for Clemson football fans to get fed up with the offense’s struggles in the 2022 season opener against Georgia Tech. Frustrated Tigers fans took to Twitter to let off some steam- and to take their eyeballs away from the offensive display they were watching. Here are some of the best reactions.

That sums it up pretty well. The Clemson football defense held Geogia Tech to just 28 yards of offense but managed just 38 yards in the first quarter. However, it’s not anything new for Tigers fans, who are beginning to feel like this is deja vu all over again in 2022.

Say this about Clemson football fans. They have a great sense of humor. The Tigers faithful came up with some very creative ways to express their frustrations with an offense that came out of the gates slow to start the 2022 season.

Last year, the Tigers put up just 26.3 points per game and averaged 359.2 total yards per contest. It was the Clemson offense that doomed the program last year, preventing them from continuing their trend of College Football Playoff excellence.

Clemson football fans are out here just hoping that 2022 won’t be a repeat of last year’s performance. But never fear, Tigers fans, the university has heard your complaints and answered them!

At the time of publication, the Tigers had come alive offensively, scoring one touchdown after a blocked punt and another after an eight-play drive. Maybe there is hope yet.

And maybe every time Clemson football comes out a little flat, all their fans need to do is take to Twitter and complain a little bit.

Will Levis, Billy Napier, University of Kentucky
JUST IN:
Related Topics