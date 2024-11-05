Tuesday is Election Day in the United States, and like American citizens all over the country, Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney went to cast his vote. However, Swinney encountered a bit of a mixup when he went to the polls. Swinney's real first name is William, and his son has the same name. Swinney's son had already cast his vote, but it was counted for his dad.

Dabo Swinney talked to the media about the situation, and he had some jokes. The Clemson football team just lost on Saturday against Louisville at home, and Tigers fans are obviously not happy about the loss. Swinney joked about that being the reason for him not being able to vote.

“They done voted me out of the state, lost a game,” Swinney said, according to an article from Front Office Sports. “We’re 6–2 and 5–1 [in the ACC], man. They done shipped me off.”

Fortunately, the issue was resolved and Swinney was able to vote with a paper ballot, according to a report from On3.

“Swinney ultimately completed a paper ballot and will have a hearing on Friday to resolve the issue,” The report stated. “The 54-year-old head coach had a sense of humor about the unusual ordeal.”

Clemson football fans aren't happy about the loss

It's no secret that Clemson football fans haven't been happy about the past couple of seasons that they have seen from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Clemson was in dynasty mode for awhile as Swinney led the program to a couple of recent national championships, but they haven't been at that elite level for a few years.

The good news for Clemson is that this season is far from over. With the new expanded College Football Playoff, the Tigers can get into the playoff with two losses. In past seasons, that loss to Louisville on Saturday would've been the end. Now, Clemson can still make the playoff and they can even get a bye in the first round if they still find a way to win the ACC.

Clemson has four games left on their regular season schedule, and they will need some help to get to the ACC title game. SMU and Miami are both ahead of them in the standings right now with zero conference losses, so the Tigers don't control their own destiny. They have games against Virginia Tech, #23 Pitt, The Citadel and South Carolina still remaining.

Next up for Swinney and Clemson is a road trip to Virginia Tech this weekend. The Tigers and Hokies will kick off at 3:30 ET from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will be airing on ESPN, and Clemson is currently favored by 6.5 points.