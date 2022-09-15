Clemson football star Bryan Bresee’s sister Ella tragically passes away after fight with brain cancer

The Clemson football community has been floored by a tragedy. Tigers star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee’s sister Ella, who has been battling brain cancer, has sadly passed away. Bresee shared the awful news on his Instagram page Thursday morning, posting an emotional message.

“My beautiful sister Ella, you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle,” Bresee said via Instagram. “Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you.

Just heartbreaking. Ella Bresee has been battling brain cancer for the last year. The Clemson football community recently came together in support of Bryan Bresee, as they wore shirts that said ‘Ella Strong’ ahead of the team’s contest against Furman.

Ella Bresee was slated to attend last week’s Clemson football game, though she became sick and was quickly taken to a local hospital before being air-lifted to Washington D.C. Bryan Bresee was able to spend the last week with his little sister, as she and the rest of his family came to Clemson.

Bresee, a sophomore defensive tackle, was nominated for the 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award, annually given to a player, coach or support person who displays courage on or off the field in college football.

Understandably, Bryan Bresee has been away from Clemson football during this time. Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that his star defensive tackle was “right where he needs to be.”

Now, Bryan Bresee will need the Clemson football community to be there for him after his sister Ella tragically passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bresee family during this difficult time.